Prince William ‘frustrated’ over royal rumours surrounding wife Kate

Prince William has reportedly been left “angry” and “frustrated” over rumours surrounding his wife Kate.

The Princess of Wales is recovering from abdominal surgery, which Kensington Palace said she underwent in January. At the time, they said Kate would be back to her public duties after Easter.

Following Kate’s recent Mother’s Day photo controversy – where she was accused of editing a picture of herself and her children – people online have been speculating about her whereabouts and health. There’s been some conspiracy theories online, sparking much discussion.

Now, according to a royal commentator, William has struggled with the rumours.

Prince William and Kate latest

It’s been a tough few weeks for Prince William with Kate’s health and King Charles‘ cancer.

Writing for the MailOnline, Rebecca English discussed William’s recent public appearance where he visited housing initiatives in Sheffield as part of his homelessness project.

I know he is angry, frustrated and, yes, deeply disappointed, at what has transpired over recent weeks.

Rebecca said the Prince of Wales was on “fantastic form with all he met, engaging, enthusiastic, passionate and knowledgable on the subject”.

She added: “Apparently he was ‘relentlessly focused’ and ‘fizzing’ with ideas on how to drive forwards his project all the way back home. But having covered the royal family for so long you do get to pick up the signs, and it was clear that William was also a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders.”

Kate recently sparked controversy with a Mother’s Day picture (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She continued: “I know he is angry, frustrated and, yes, deeply disappointed, at what has transpired over recent weeks. ‘When will it all stop?’ he is said to have asked.

“William has worked hard over the years to ring-fence his family and protect them from the worst excesses of public scrutiny.”

Last week, William’s wife Kate issued an apology statement over the Mother’s Day image she shared on March 10. The photo showed herself with kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. Reports claimed William took the photo recently.

However, fans began speculating over whether editing had taken place after they spotted blurriness and inconsistencies with the picture.

Princess of Wales’ apology over edited photo

On Monday (March 11), Kate said in a statement: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

Following speculation on Kate’s whereabouts, fuelled by the photo, Kate and William stepped out last weekend. William and Kate visited a farm shop, with the video of her outing quickly going viral.

