Cancer, shock death and Kate Middleton’s health problems: Inside Prince William’s ‘tough’ 2024 as royals left ‘shell-shocked’

After King Charles’ cancer diagnosis and the health problems being faced by Kate Middleton, the death of Thomas Kingston would’ve come as a “real blow” to the Prince and Princess of Wales, one royal expert has claimed.

Thomas, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, was found dead at his parents’ home on February 25. He died from a “catastrophic head wound”. An inquest said that a gun was found next to his body.

Kate Middleton is out of action amid her health woes, with King Charles’ cancer diagnosis adding to the family’s strain (Credit: Splash News)

‘Tough start to 2024′: Thomas’ death, King’s cancer diagnosis and Kate Middleton health problems

The news, coming after Charles’ diagnosis and Kate’s operation, would’ve been “particularly difficult for William”, Jennie Bond has claimed. She said he’d be taking it hard, especially given that they were so close in age.

Thomas was 45 at the time of his death. William, meanwhile, is currently 41.

Tom’s death must have been a real blow.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond speculated: “I imagine the family is feeling pretty shell-shocked by Catherine’s operation, the King’s prostate treatment so quickly followed by a cancer diagnosis… and then the death of Thomas Kingston. It has been a tough start to 2024 and surely things can only get better from here? The hope is that after Easter we shall see the Princess resuming engagements and the King winning his battle with cancer.”

The former BBC royal expert added Thomas’s death would have been particularly difficult for William: “Tom was evidently popular in royal circles and had known some of the younger royals, or their immediate circle, for a number of years. Any death is obviously very hard, but this must have been a real shock to the whole family. I’m sure this was particularly upsetting news for Prince William and Catherine. Tom was very much part of their generation.”

The royals will have been rallying round Lady Gabriella following Thomas Kingston’s death (Credit: Splash News)

Rallying round Lady Gabriella

However, despite having a lot going very much closer to home, Jennie is certain the family will be rallying around Lady Gabriella.

“Coming on top of Catherine’s health problems and the King’s cancer diagnosis, Tom’s death must have been a real blow. I’m sure William and Catherine will do what they can to ease Ella’s grief.”

A lot of weight has been placed on Prince William’s shoulders (Credit: Splash News)

New pictures of Kate

The Princess of Wales has been seen out and about. New pictures of Kate with her mother Carole Middleton were released earlier this week. It showed the royal being driven by her mother in a navy Audi, close to Windsor Castle.

There is, perhaps, one less thing for the royals to worry about this morning, though. The Princess of Wales’ uncle, Gary Goldsmith, was last night (March 8) evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house.

His eviction came after he appeared to give an update on Kate’s recovery. CBB fans also branded him a “grifter” as he assured housemates that Kate would be back to work following her operation soon.

