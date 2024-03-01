Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband Thomas Kingston died from ‘catastrophic head injury’

The cause of death of Thomas Kingston, the husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor, has been revealed as the inquest into his death opened today (March 1).

It was confirmed on Tuesday (February 27) by Buckingham Palace that Thomas had passed away aged 45 on Sunday (February 25). He was the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and married Lady Gabriella in 2019.

In a statement, King Charles and Queen Camilla sent “heartfelt prayers” to Lady Gabriella after Thomas’ tragic and “shock” death.

Thomas Kingston cause of death revealed

According to The Telegraph, Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said he had lunch with his parents before his father, Martin Kingston, took the dogs out for a walk.

“On his return, Mr Kingston was not in the house,” the coroner said.

His mother went to look for him before his father forced entry into an outbuilding.

He was found dead “with a catastrophic head injury”. The coroner then added: “A gun was present at the scene.”

King Charles’ tribute after news of royal’s husband’s death

The monarch has been among those paying tribute.

A palace spokesperson said on Tuesday (February 27): “The King and the Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family.

“In particular, their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Lady Gabriella Windsor’s husband

Lady Gabriella, 42, is the only daughter of Prince Michael of Kent. He is the first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II. Gabriella and Thomas tied the knot at Windsor Castle’s St. George’s Chapel on May 18, 2019. Guests at their wedding included the late Queen, Prince Harry and also Pippa Middleton.

In a statement with Mr Kingston’s family, Lady Gabriella also confirmed the news of his death. She said: “It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother.”

She then added: “Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing.”

