Prince Harry shares rare update on children Archie and Lilibet as he talks becoming an American citizen

Prince Harry gave a rare insight into life with his two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in his new interview with Good Morning America today (February 16).

The Duke of Sussex was speaking from the launch of the Winter Invictus Games in Canada. He had travelled there with wife Meghan Markle, but she didn’t feature in the new interview.

Speaking to the reporter, Harry gave an update on his whistlestop trip back to the UK to visit his father King Charles after he was told of his cancer diagnosis.

Prince Harry offered an insight into life with his children during his new interview (Credit: YouTube)

Prince Harry on seeing King Charles

Harry was asked how he found out about his father’s cancer diagnosis, with the prince replying that he had “spoken to him”.

He said that the first thing he did after hearing the news was get on a flight to go and see him.

Harry was then asked about King Charles’ health and the outlook amid his cancer treatment. However, the Duke Of Sussex was quick to shut that line of questioning down. He was asked: “What’s your outlook on his health?”

I have my own family, like we all do. My family and my life in California is how it is.

“That stays between me and him,” Harry said.

However, he did admit that he would be back in Blighty soon.

“I have my own family, like we all do. My family and my life in California is how it is. I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK or back to the UK so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Prince Harry shares update on his children with Meghan Markle

On the subject of family, Harry was asked how life with Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, is.

“The kids are doing great, growing up like all kids do very very fast,” he said.

Offering an insight into their personalities, he then added: “They’ve both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do.

“I’m very grateful to be a dad.”

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Citizenship on the cards?

Harry was then asked if he was enjoying living in the States.

“It’s amazing, I love every single day,” he said. “Do I feel American? No. I don’t know how I feel.”

He was then asked about his future – and if he wanted to become an American citizen. Harry commented: “I have considered becoming a citizen. It’s a thought that has crossed my mind but it’s not a high priority right now.”

