Meghan Markle addresses new website with Prince Harry as they spark backlash after ‘reclaiming’ royal titles

Meghan Markle has broken her silence after sparking criticism over her new website with Prince Harry.

Harry and Meghan launched their brand new website on Monday called Sussex.com. However, it didn’t go without some criticism online.

Many people took issue with them using their royal titles – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – on the site. Meghan has now spoken out in a new statement, as she discussed the website.

On the website, the couple’s Coat of Arms symbol is placed above the following: “The office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

The former actress explained why she and Harry went with a design by Article – a digital agency in Canada which also designed their former Archewell website as well as Meghan‘s old blog, The Tig.

They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.

Meghan said: “There is a reason I have worked with Ryan and the talented team at Article for a decade: their attention to detail, their creativity and care, and the thoughtful approach to design as well as to the user experience.

“They’re not just designers; they are collaborators who elevate your ideas into visual identities. They’re a very special company. Plus they’re Canadian, so I’m a fan.”

It comes after there was some royal backlash after Meghan and Harry launched their new site. One person said on X: “With the relaunch of Harry & Meghan’s website & branding. It is an insult to the family using their titles & family crest to sell them, especially when they do not participate in the royal duties that come with their titles.”

Another wrote: “Those titles should have been removed when they quit, full stop.”

Someone else wrote: “Meghan and Harry should have their titles removed and their website shut down their abusing their titles. For crying out loud the palace needs to get their priorities right.”

Meanwhile, royal author Angela Levin shared her thoughts on the couple’s latest move.

She said on GB News this week: “It’s quite sick-making actually. The Coat of Arms which is right at the front is actually only Meghan’s. Harry’s isn’t there. So we get immediately the understanding who the power is coming from.

“When they left the UK and left the royal family in 2020, the late Queen Elizabeth said to them that she did not want them to use any royal titles to make money and they agreed to that.

“They’re not doing that at all. They’re actually using it so they can make as much money as possible. It’s rather extraordinary what they’re doing.”

