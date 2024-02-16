Prince Harry makes emotional vow on Good Morning America amid King Charles’ cancer diagnosis: ‘Any illness brings families together’

Prince Harry has opened up to Good Morning America about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis for the first time after flying to the UK to visit him.

After a visit to the hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate, Buckingham Palace earlier this month confirmed Charles had cancer. However, they didn’t specify what type of cancer he has.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement read. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

King Charles announced he had cancer earlier this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I think any illness brings families together’

After the sad news broke, Harry jetted to London to visit his father. However, less than 24 hours later, he was already seen at Heathrow Airport to head back to California.

However, in a bombshell TV interview for Good Morning America, Harry is opening up about Charles’ diagnosis.

“Look I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I’m grateful for that,” Harry said.

When asked whether Charles’ cancer could have a “reunifying effect” on the family, Harry didn’t rule it out.

“Yeah, I’m sure,” he said. “Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”

Question Prince Harry refused to answer

A short clip of Harry’s interview was released in a promotional clip, with the full interview airing just before lunchtime.

Harry was asked how he found out about his father’s cancer diagnosis, with the prince replying that he had “spoken to him”.

He said that the first thing he did after hearing the news was get on a flight to go and see him.

Harry was then asked about King Charles’ health and the outlook amid his cancer treatment. However, the Duke Of Sussex was quick to shut that line of questioning down. He was asked: “What’s your outlook on his health?”

“That stays between me and him,” Harry said.

However, he did admit that he would be back in Blighty soon.

“I have my own family, like we all do. My family and my life in California is how it is. I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the UK or back to the UK so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can.”

Harry isn’t ruling out making amends with his father (Credit: Splashnews.com)

King Charles apologises for missing Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence

On February 7, Charles honored Grenada’s 50th anniversary of Independence with a statement. However, due to his cancer diagnosis, he apologised for not being able to be there in person to celebrate.

“Over these past five decades, I have watched with the deepest admiration as you have built your nation and forged Grenada’s distinct place in the world, and as an essential member of our Commonwealth family. Together, you have established Grenada as an exemplar of democracy, human rights and the rule of law,” he shared.

“My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference.”

Charles stated that he can “only say how sorry I am that I cannot be with you in person to mark this momentous milestone, and to enjoy a little Oil Down with you all!”

He continued: “My thoughts are with everyone across Grenada, Carriacou and Petit Martinique, and all those in the Grenadian diaspora – ‘one people, one family’ – as you celebrate everything you have achieved and all that your future holds.”

To conclude, Charles said his “family join me in sending our heartfelt congratulations to you all.”

