CBB eviction results: Gary Goldsmith leaves the Celebrity Big Brother house as viewers save Lauren Simon

The first CBB live eviction of 2024 took place tonight (March 8), with Celebrity Big Brother hosts Aj Odudu and Will Best revealing who viewers had chosen to boot out of the famous house.

The Princess of Wales’ uncle Gary Goldsmith and Real Housewives of Cheshire star Lauren Simon were both up for the public vote.

But with the vote to save and not to evict, who came out on top and kept their place in the house? Read on and we’ll tell you!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk)

CBB live eviction results are in!

Tonight’s live show marked the first eviction of the series, with housemates gathered on the sofa as AJ and Will announced the results.

Gary Goldsmith and Lauren Simon went head-to-head in the first CBB survival battle of the series. Gary’s nomination was a killer one given by Celebrity Big Brother lodger Sharon Osbourne. Lauren, meanwhile, was left in tears after learning she was the least popular among her fellow housemates.

Lauren got six votes from her housemates, with ZeZe Millz narrowly missing out on being put up for eviction as a result of her five votes.

So who went? Kate’s bad uncle or flame-haired Lauren? Sadly, it was bad news for Gary as the public decided he should sling his hook.

Kate’s uncle Gary was given a killer nomination by Sharon (Credit: ITV)

Gary Goldsmith evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house

AJ and Will announced that Gary would be leaving the Celebrity Big Brother house tonight as a result of the public vote.

The news was met with sympathy from the housemates. And, as Gary headed out of the doors to face the crowds, boos could be heard ringing out.

Over on social media, fans delivered their verdict.

Lauren was nominated for eviction by her housemates (Credit: ITV)

Viewers reaction

One commented: “Bye Gary, off you [bleep].” Another said: “No surprises there – boring housemate, terrible political views and not a celebrity!” A third then said: “This eviction is clearly Kate’s work.” A fourth then added: “Gary clapping himself, just as well as the audience isn’t!”

Others picked up his bizarre behaviour as he exited – as a result of Gary performing dance move ‘the dab’. “Why did he just dab?” asked one. “His exit just proves he isn’t a celebrity, no celeb would react like that and DAB,” a second then said. “Nah he didn’t just dab did he?” another then said.

Read more: Inside Gary Goldsmith’s huge net worth as he makes multi-millionaire brag

So did the right person go? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

SO ARE YOU A CBB FAN? JOIN ED!’s CELEBRITY BIG BROTHER NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK