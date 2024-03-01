Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston’s ‘happy’ final public appearance together as his cause of death revealed

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor took his own life last weekend, but just days before his shock death, Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella were “happy and chatty” during their last public outing together.

Earlier this week, the death of Thomas Kingston – the son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent – was announced in a statement from Buckingham Palace. He was aged 45.

Thomas married Lady Gabriella in 2019. The Queen, Prince Phillip and Prince Harry all attended the nuptials.

The couple didn’t have children.

Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston married in 2019 (Credit: Splash News)

Cause of death for husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor confirmed

Earlier today (March 1), an inquest into his death opened.

According to The Telegraph, Thomas died from a gunshot wound to the head. He took his own life at his parents’ home in the Cotswolds on Sunday (February 25).

They seemed happy and positive as ever.

Katy Skerrett, senior coroner for Gloucestershire, said he had lunch with his parents before his father, Martin Kingston, took the dogs out for a walk.

“On his return, Mr Kingston was not in the house,” the coroner said. His mother went to look for him before his father forced entry into an outbuilding. He was found dead “with a catastrophic head injury”. The coroner then added: “A gun was present at the scene.”

In a statement, King Charles and Queen Camilla sent “heartfelt prayers” to Lady Gabriella after Thomas’ tragic and “shock” death.

But just days before it has emerged that Thomas and Lady Gabriella attended an event at London’s National Gallery together.

The couple, seen here at Royal Ascot, didn’t have children (Credit: Splash News)

‘Happy and positive’ last event together

A friend who spoke to the couple at the party on Wednesday (February 21), said: “They seemed happy and positive as ever.” Speaking about Lady Gabriella, known as Ella to her friends, the pal added: “Ella was particularly chatty.”

Another close friend, who attended the couple’s 2019 wedding, added: “It’s utterly shocking. None of us saw it coming. I cannot understand it.”

The couple were last pictured together on Valentine’s Day at an event to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s First Folio. The event, held at the Grosvenor House Hotel, was also attended by Queen Camilla.

At the event, Lady Gabriella was pictured smiling widely standing next to her husband. She wore a blue satin blouse, while he coordinated with her outfit by wearing a scarf in the same shade of blue. He too looked happy and relaxed as he smiled for the cameras.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella Windsor attended Her Majesty the Queen’s funeral (Credit: Splash News)

Paying tribute to her husband, Lady Gabriella described him as an “exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him”.

Police had previously shared a statement about the death, stating that it was “not being treated as suspicious”.

Lady Gabriella was in the spotlight recently when she replaced Prince William at the funeral of King Constantine of Greece.

