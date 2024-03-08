Royal family news: Inside plans to keep ‘royal show on the road’ – Camilla centre stage, William becoming monarch ‘sooner than hoped’ and Kate’s recovery

In the latest Royal Family news, Prince William will welcome the help of Queen Camilla amid King Charles and Kate Middleton’s health battles, one royal expert has claimed.

Since Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Camilla has taken on various duties for her husband. On Monday (March 11) at Westminster Abbey, she will lead the Royal Family at a Commonwealth Day service.

Camilla was also the most senior royal who attended the memorial service for King Constantine of Greece. Taking place at Windsor Castle last week, William pulled out at the last minute.

Camilla has been stepping up since Charles’ cancer diagnosis (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Royal family news: Camilla to represent at the Chelsea Flower Show

In May, provisional plans have been made for Camilla to represent the family at the Chelsea Flower Show, it’s claimed. Throughout June, she is also set to appear at the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations. Camilla also has plans to perform duties at Garter Day, Royal Ascot and Trooping the Colour.

Today (March 8), William will be visiting the Oval cricket ground in honour of an Earthshot Prize winner’s new contract. The contract allows them to supply sustainable packaging for use in sporting venues.

Prince William confronts the real possibility of his future role as King much earlier in his father’s reign than would have been hoped.

Royal expert Michael Cole told MailOnline that the Williams won’t be worrying “about who does what in the Royal Family”.

Michael added that there isn’t any jealousy surrounding Camilla’s more prominent role. Instead, he believes it would be “only too glad to see the responsibility for keeping the royal show on the road shared out between a suddenly reduced number of available working royals”.

Royal expert Michael claimed that William is completely happy with Camilla stepping up to the plate. While looking after Kate and their three children, William has also taken a step back following Kate’s abdominal surgery.

Royal expert Michael believes William and Camilla ‘get on well’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Prince William has shown nothing but good judgement’

“It is right, proper and in accord with protocol for the Queen Consort should take up some of the duties of her husband while he is unable to preside at public-facing events and ceremonies. Prince William has shown nothing but good judgement in recent years, especially while dealing with tricky situations, not least the continuing fall-out from the self-imposed exile to California of his younger brother, Prince Harry,” Michael said.

Michael stated that William has shown “great wisdom in strictly limiting his reaction to cruel and unjustified jibes and barbs from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or those purportedly acting and writing on their behalf, even though the attacks on his wife, the Princess of Wales, have been especially hard for him to bear”.

“All of that coming as Prince William confronts the real possibility of his future role as King much earlier in his father’s reign than would have been hoped, adds to his burden.”

While it may not have always been the case, Michaels insists Williams today “gets on well” with Camilla.

Kate is expected to return and carry on with her public duties after Easter.

ED! has reached out to Buckingham and Kensington Palace for comment.

