King Charles revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer on February 6 – and a lot has happened since then.

Initially discovered after he was admitted to hospital for a prostate procedure, the monarch has now started treatment.

Estranged son Prince Harry has flown to the UK – and back to the States – to see his father. And other royals, including Queen Camilla, have stepped up to fill the role that Charles would usually be occupying.

He has managed to keep up with some of his official duties though, including meeting PM Rishi Sunak, as well as attending church with his loved ones.

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis revealed

Announcing that the monarch has cancer, Buckingham Palace issued a statement.

It read: “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

“His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.”

However, what the statement didn’t reveal, and what the royal family still haven’t told well-wishers, is the type of cancer King Charles has.

And this has caused some worry among royal experts and fans alike.

King Charles, pictured leaving hospital after his prostate procedure (Credit: Cover Images)

Royals urged to ‘come clean’

Royal author Duncan Larcombe, who told ED! that the royals should “come clean” over the Princess of Wales’ health issues earlier this week, also seems to think the Palace would do well to reveal more details about Charles’ diagnosis.

He told ED! in an exclusive chat that not doing so only fuels speculation from the public that his cancer could be “more serious than they’re letting on”.

Speaking about the health issues currently affecting the royal family, Duncan told us: “It’s been a difficult one. It’s a double whammy that has a cumulative effect. You’ve got the King who’s got cancer but they won’t tell us what type of cancer. And they won’t really therefore give us any notion of how serious it is or not.

“Now you’ve got the Princess of Wales ill as well with abdominal surgery but no explanation about why she had to spend two weeks in hospital, which is a hell of a long time by surgical standards these days, and needing such a long period of convalescence. Three months, that’s not minor surgery, something major has obviously happened with Kate and it’s glaringly obvious.

It’s obviously something serious enough for him to need urgent treatment.

“I think the palace would’ve been far better off just coming clean. What is the big secret?”

He added: “These secretive, dismissive statements from the Palace only fuel the speculation, some of it wild, on social media. People ask is King Charles’ cancer more serious than they’re letting on?

“If it was something completely minor in terms of very, very treatable and nothing to worry about whatsoever, why would they have announced it at all?” he added. He then speculated: “It’s obviously something serious enough for him to need urgent treatment.”

King Charles’ cancer: Camilla breaks silence

Queen Camilla said that King Charles was “doing extremely well under the circumstances” as the monarch began his treatment for cancer, though.

When asked how her husband was doing at a musical concert event celebrating local charities at Salisbury Cathedral on February 8, Camilla replied: “He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.”

Paramedic Ben Abbott of the Wiltshire Air Ambulance team told Camilla: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am. We’re all really sad to hear the news.”

King Charles and wife Camilla, seen at church for the first time since his cancer diagnosis (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Heartfelt thanks’

On February 10, Charles released a statement to thank the country for “messages of support”.

He was also seen the following day attending church with wife, Queen Camilla.

In the statement he said: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days. As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

On the Sunday, the King waved and smiled as he arrived at church in Sandringham with Camilla.

BREAKING: First words from King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.

It’s “heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding”.

His admiration for care given to cancer patients “is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience”. pic.twitter.com/O4UDp9BorY — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 10, 2024

Charles goes back to work

February 21 saw footage of the monarch at work for the first time since his cancer diagnosis shared. During the meeting with the Prime Minister, Charles revealed he has been “reduced to tears” over the public’s support.

Wearing a blue pinstriped suit, the King looked relaxed as he sat down with Rishi to catch up. Rishi told the King: “Wonderful to see you looking so well.”

To which Charles quipped back: “It’s all done by mirrors,” lightening the mood.

The monarch also opened up about how much he appreciated the messages he received amid his cancer diagnosis. He revealed: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards, it’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Queen Camilla: For King and Country is on Channel 5 tonight (March 2) at 7pm.

