King Charles shares first personal statement on cancer diagnosis as he’s steps out with Camilla today

King Charles has shared his first personal statement on his cancer diagnosis following the news.

On Monday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the monarch, 75, had been diagnosed with a “form of cancer”. On Saturday evening (February 10), Charles released a statement to thank the country for “messages of support”.

He was also seen on Sunday (February 11) attending church with wife, Queen Camilla.

King Charles thanked the public for messages of support (Credit Photo Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com)

King Charles statement on cancer news

In the statement he said: “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

On Sunday, the King waved and smiled as he arrived at church in Sandringham with Camilla.

It’s “heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding”.

Camilla’s update on King Charles

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Queen Camilla said that King Charles was “doing extremely well under the circumstances” as the monarch began his treatment for cancer.

When asked how her husband was doing at a musical concert event celebrating local charities at Salisbury Cathedral on Thursday (February 8), Camilla replied: “He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.”

Paramedic Ben Abbott of the Wiltshire Air Ambulance team told Camilla: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am. We’re all really sad to hear the news.”

As she has a house in the nearby village of Lacock, he also said: “I told her we always wave when we fly over Lacock and she said she always waves back.”

It comes after Monday’s (February 5) news that the King had been diagnosed with cancer. It was detected while he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate last month. While the type of cancer Charles has has not been disclosed, it’s been confirmed that it isn’t prostate cancer.

King Charles is stepping back amid cancer diagnosis

As the King undergoes treatment, he’s stepping back from public-facing duties. Senior royals, including Camilla and son William, the Prince of Wales, will be filling in for him at some events. However, he’s understood to be continuing with his constitutional duties and paperwork as he’s treated for cancer.

Camilla has been filling in for Charles at royal engagements (Credit: Cover Images)

On Wednesday (February 7) the King spoke for the first time since his diagnosis was revealed, to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence from the UK. In a statement, he sent his “congratulations and warmest good wishes” to the Caribbean nation. He also apologised that he could not “be with you in person” to celebrate the “momentous milestone”.

He added: “My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference.”

That same day, he was seen for the first time since the public received the news of his diagnosis. He travelled in a car alongside Camilla, leaving Clarence House in London to catch a helicopter to Sandringham. Before leaving London, however, he was visited by Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, who travelled from the US. It’s thought it was the first time Harry has been in the UK since the WellChild Awards in September. Prince William continues with duties