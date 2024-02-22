King Charles ‘reduced to tears’ over public’s ‘wonderful messages’ and support following cancer diagnosis

King Charles has been seen at work for the first time since his cancer diagnosis – revealing he’s been “reduced to tears” over the public’s support.

Earlier this month, Buckingham Palace confirmed the monarch has cancer, after a visit to the hospital to be treated for an enlarged prostate. However, they didn’t specify what type of cancer he had.

“During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement read. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.”

However, this week, Charles was back at work as he held an audience with Rishi Sunak at Buckingham Palace.

King Charles emotional over public amid cancer

On Wednesday (February 21) Charles appeared in good spirits for his meeting with the prime minister. Wearing a blue pinstriped suit, the King looked relaxed as he sat down with Rishi to catch up.

Rishi told the King: “Wonderful to see you looking so well.” To which Charles quipped back: “It’s all done by mirrors,” lightening the mood.

The monarch also opened up about how much he appreciated the messages he received amid his cancer diagnosis. He revealed: “I’ve had so many wonderful messages and cards, it’s reduced me to tears most of the time.”

Camilla’s update on Charles

Queen Camilla said that King Charles was “doing extremely well under the circumstances” as the monarch began his treatment for cancer. When asked how her husband was doing at a musical concert event celebrating local charities at Salisbury Cathedral on February 8, Camilla replied: “He is very touched by all of the letters and messages the public have been sending from everywhere. That’s very cheering.”

Paramedic Ben Abbott of the Wiltshire Air Ambulance team told Camilla: “I do hope His Majesty is doing well Ma’am. We’re all really sad to hear the news.” As she has a house in the nearby village of Lacock, he also said: “I told her we always wave when we fly over Lacock and she said she always waves back.”

Charles is stepping back amid cancer diagnosis

As the King undergoes treatment, he’s stepping back from public-facing duties. Senior royals, including Camilla and son William, the Prince of Wales, will be filling in for him at some events. However, he’s understood to be continuing with his constitutional duties and paperwork as he’s treated for cancer.

At the start of February, the King spoke for the first time since his diagnosis was revealed, to mark Grenada’s 50th anniversary of independence from the UK. In a statement, he sent his “congratulations and warmest good wishes” to the Caribbean nation. He also apologised that he could not “be with you in person” to celebrate the “momentous milestone”.

He added: “My wife and I hold such special memories of our visit to your beautiful ‘Spice Island’ five years ago, and of the warm and touching welcome you extended to us. Then, as whenever I have met Grenadians anywhere in the world, I was struck by your resilience, the strength of your community and by your shared determination to make a positive difference.”

