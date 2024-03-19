Inside that ‘lucrative’ Princess of Wales farm shop video: ‘Conspiracy theories’ quashed, William’s true feelings ‘revealed’ and stern clapback at PR stunt claims

The Princess of Wales was spotted at a farm shop over the weekend, with the video of her outing quickly going viral.

In the clip, Kate can be seen leaving the shop clutching a bag of shopping. She was accompanied by husband Prince William. He can be seen walking by her side in the clip.

Kate looks relaxed, happy and in good health following her abdominal surgery. And one expert has exclusively told ED! that he thinks both William and Kate will be “happy” the video was leaked to the tabloids. This is because it will finally stop the conspiracy theories around her health.

Princess of Wales video would’ve been ‘lucrative’ for the person who filmed it

The footage of William and Kate was published in The Sun earlier this week. But was it a set up by the royal family to reassure the public over Kate’s health and her whereabouts? Brand and culture expert Nick Ede thinks not.

He thinks that whoever filmed it “may have camped out there for a while” to capture the video.

“I think the person who recorded it may have been there to capture a lucrative image. Or the press may have camped out there for a while,” he told ED!.

It proves that she is fine and will quash the non-stop conspiracy theories.

The royals are regular visitors to the farm shop, which is situated near their Windsor home.

“This is their everyday outing and they go there a lot. They have been known to shop there regularly. I don’t think it was a PR stunt on their behalf. I think it was them going about their normal life while she recovers.”

Nick added: “I think if they wanted to do something along those lines then they would have done something that was professionally shot, not captured by an amateur.”

Prince William ‘happy’ footage leaked

After Kate’s photo editing drama, the couple will have been pleased to have been seen out and about, going about their normal lives, Nick speculated.

“I think that they will be happy that this has leaked. It finally proves that she is fine and will quash the non-stop conspiracy theories doing the rounds on social media,” he commented.

Kate ‘won’t be back before Easter’

So seeing as Kate looked so well and happy in the video, does that mean we can expect to see her out and about sooner than previously expected? Nick shut that speculation down.

“I think they are just out and about, going about their normal lives. And it just so happens to have been caught on camera.

“We have been told by the palace on many occasions the Princess of Wales won’t be back to her royal duties until after Easter and they are sticking to this.”

