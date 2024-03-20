OPINION: ‘Where is Kate Middleton’ conspiracy theorists need to get a grip – she hasn’t had a butt lift and she doesn’t have to tell you what’s wrong

Where is Kate Middleton? That’s the question on everybody’s lips – and has been since the royal went ‘missing’ in the New Year.

In that time, the Princess of Wales has had a Brazilian butt lift, got lost at that ill-fated Willy Wonka experience in Scotland and employed a body double to visit the farm shop with her husband Prince William.

Laughable, eh? But they continue to do the rounds.

Where is Kate Middleton? Relaxing at home recovering from her op is our guess (Credit: Splash News)

Where is Kate Middleton? Conspiracy theories abound

The conspiracy theories doing the rounds on social media range from laughable to downright damaging. Does anyone actually believe that the flag is flying at half mast at Buckingham Palace – something that signals a royal death?

That particularly theory originated in Russia. Thousands of miles away from Buckingham Palace. Don’t you think that the BBC – with reporters based in London – would be filming outside the Palace if that was actually the case?

In my opinion, online conspiracy theorists need to chill out. And anyone who believes them needs to get their head read.

This Morning even got in on the act today (March 20). A Kate Middleton lookalike appeared on the show to insist that she isn’t the woman seen in the video visiting the farm shop in Windsor with Prince William.

In all likelihood, Kate is most likely at home with her kids, reading all these theories and feeling pretty crappy. It’s the last thing she needs as she recovers.

She put out a picture of herself and her kids to celebrate Mother’s Day and still people gossiped. Instagram even slapped it with a warning label highlighting it had been edited. I’ve made edits to my pictures before and I’ve never had one – have you? Treating the Princess of Wales like this just fuels those asking where she is and what is actually wrong with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Princess of Wales ‘disappearance’ – the facts

So what do we know? Well, Kensington Palace released a statement revealing that the Princess of Wales would be going into hospital for planned abdominal surgery. The statement said whatever was wrong would take some recovering from, and that she would be back after Easter.

So Kate hasn’t actually disappeared. There’s been an explanation about what she’s up to away from the spotlight. And the timeline is still very much valid.

Kate hasn’t actually disappeared. There’s been an explanation about what she’s up to away from the spotlight.

Just because she’s in the public eye, Kate doesn’t have to tell us exactly what’s wrong. Doctor/patient confidentiality extends to her too. King Charles didn’t even have to reveal his cancer diagnosis, but he did. We know she’s had an op. It’s personal. I wouldn’t want the entire world knowing my medical records – would you?

The royals have been open. You’ve seen Kate in a car in Windsor, you’ve had a picture of her with the kids – what more do you want from the woman? A DNA test at the checkout at the farm shop, just to be sure that the woman said to be Kate is actually Kate?

Come on people, get a grip.

The Princess of Wales needs our support, not bizarre conspiracy theories (Credit: Splash News)

Kate needs our kindness and support

Think about when you’re ill, or when you’ve just come out of hospital after an operation. The last thing you want is speculation about your condition, or talk that you’ve had bloody bum implants. Kate has obviously had something major done, something we may not ever be privy to.

You might have to come to terms with the fact that your nagging where is she, what’s happened, what’s she had done questions may never be answered.

The Princess of Wales needs our kindness, our support and our warm wishes. She needs to feel like we care – not that we want the gossip.

Imagine if it was your sister, your wife, your daughter splashed all over the internet as she tries to recover from major surgery. Would all those rumours and conspiracies help her recovery? Or hinder it?

Kate hasn’t had a Brazilian bum lift. She hasn’t employed a body double. And I very much doubt she even knows what the Willy Wonka experience is.

She will be back, and I expect she’ll try and push all these ridiculous theories to the back of her mind as she plasters on a smile and goes about her duties when she’s well enough to return.

In the meantime, damaging conspiracy theories need to be ignored. Perhaps Instagram and Twitter should be putting warnings on these, eh, instead of a harmless picture of a loving mum with her three young kids that the public had been begging to see.

Read more: Inside Kate Middleton’s friendship with Liberty X star Jessica Pietersen– play dates, theories debunked and seeing each other ‘most days’

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.