Prince Harry ‘couldn’t control his emotions’ in courtroom during emotional privacy trial

Prince Harry found himself under the courtroom spotlight this week as he took to the witness box in his ongoing privacy battle against the publisher of the Daily Mail.

The Duke of Sussex, 41, is one of several high-profile figures suing Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), accusing the company of serious breaches of privacy.

As the case played out at the High Court in London, one royal watcher who was there has now shared how Harry came across when giving evidence, and it was far from calm.

The Duke of Sussex took to the witness box on Wednesday amid the trial in his privacy legal case (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Prince Harry’s privacy trial against Associated Newspapers Limited

Harry is part of a group of well-known claimants bringing legal action against ANL. Others involved include Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, campaigner Baroness Doreen Lawrence, politician Sir Simon Hughes, and actors Sadie Frost and Elizabeth Hurley.

The group alleges that ANL used unlawful information gathering methods to source stories, including phone hacking, phone tapping and blagging.

ANL has strongly denied the claims. In court, Antony White KC, representing the publisher, said journalists would be able to demonstrate that their reporting was based on legitimate sources and lawful practices.

ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship said the atmosphere in the courtroom was “frosty” (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

‘Tense and frosty’ atmosphere in courtroom

The trial began on January 19, with Harry attending court throughout the first week. On day three, he became the first witness to be called. He spent around two hours being questioned by barristers acting for both sides.

I think he was at that point where he couldn’t control his emotions anymore.

According to ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship, the mood in the courtroom was anything but relaxed.

Mr Ship, who was present, told ITV News on Wednesday evening: “It was tense and frosty between [Harry] and the barrister Antony White on behalf of Associated Newspapers Limited from the very outset.”

Harry ‘couldn’t control his emotions’ towards the end of testifying

Mr Ship described Harry’s performance as forceful. He noted visible signs of frustration as the questioning went on.

“Harry gave quite a bullish performance. I saw him a few times, he was swinging in his chair almost as if his anger towards Associated Newspapers Limited was seeping out of his body language no matter what his mouth was saying,” he said.

He added that emotions appeared to overwhelm the duke as his evidence drew to a close. This was particularly when the conversation turned to Meghan.

Mr Ship said: “Then you got to the point at the end when he was speaking about Meghan. He knew his evidence was coming to an end. I think he was at that point where he couldn’t control his emotions anymore. That’s when his face went a bit red. He bit his lip and couldn’t hold back the tears.”

Harry became tearful speaking about Meghan in court (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s heartbreaking confession about Meghan

During his appearance on Wednesday, Harry spoke emotionally about the impact he says press coverage has had on his wife, Meghan Markle.

On the verge of tears, he told the court, as reported by PEOPLE: “By standing up here and taking a stand against them, this has continued to come after me.

“And they have made my wife’s life an absolute misery, my Lord.”

Harry’s legal team claims that 14 articles published by ANL between 2001 and 2013 were based on unlawfully obtained information. They say they were written in what they describe as a “highly intrusive and damaging way”.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported that Harry told the court he “was not allowed to complain” at the time, because he was part of what he described as the royal “institution”.

