In latest Prince Harry news, he’s said to be encouraging Meghan Markle to “reach out” to Princess Kate.

Rumours of a ‘rift’ between the two couples have swirled through the press for years.

But amid speculation about the Princess of Wales’ health – and the recent royal Mother’s Day ‘photo editing scandal’ – her brother-in-law reportedly hopes Meghan could step in and offer support to his brother’s wife.

Harry reportedly wants Meghan to reach out to Kate (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry news

According to a report from OK!, the Duke of Sussex has identified that how Meghan and Kate get on together is central to any potential return to the UK.

The Sussexes moved Stateside in 2020. The switch came six months after ‘Megxit’, when they stepped away from being ‘working royals’.

A source has apparently indicated the “perfect time” may have come to heal any possible problems between the Duchess of Sussex and Kate.

That unnamed insider reportedly said: “Harry is keen for Meghan to reach out to Kate and lend her support.”

Speculation continues to swirl about Kate, Princess of Wales (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Princess of Wales latest

Additionally, they reportedly continued: “Harry wants his family to return to the UK and he knows that the only way that will happen is if Meghan can repair her fractured relationship with Kate.”

The source is also said to have noted nobody linked to the Sussexes has commented on the media circus surrounding Kate and the row concerning her Mother’s Day photo.

Furthermore, they are said to have gone on: “In fact, Harry thinks it might be the perfect time for Meghan to reach out to Kate because she knows what it’s like to come under fire from the public and the press.”

It could turn out to be a real bonding moment for the pair.

ED! has approached representatives for the Sussexes about OK!’s claims.

Meghan and Harry currently live in the US (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate edited photo scandal

Kate apologised to fans over the edited photo last Monday (March 11). It followed claims that a Mother’s Day image shared online of her and her kids appeared to contain ‘inconsistencies’. The pic was later withdrawn from distribution to the press by agencies.

She said at the time: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.

“I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day.”

However, an insider reportedly noted to Page Six: “If Harry and Meghan had ever encountered the same issue they would have been annihilated.”

Additionally, the source said the “same rules do not apply to both couples”.

“This isn’t a mistake that Meghan would ever make. She has a keen eye and freakish attention to detail,” they went on.

