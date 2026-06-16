Kensington Palace has confirmed that Prince George will attend Eton College in September, ending months of speculation over where the young royal would continue his education.

George, 12, will complete his final term at Lambrook School this summer, where he has been a boarding pupil.

Prince George will go to Eton College this September (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Prince George school decision confirmed

A palace spokesman said: “Kensington Palace can confirm that Prince George will attend Eton College in September.”

The move means George, who turns 13 in July, will follow the same path as his father, Prince William, who studied at Eton as a teenager.

George’s uncle Prince Harry also attended the college.

Eton sits across the River Thames from Windsor Castle and has long been one of Britain’s best-known schools.

Prince George school: why Eton College is such a big royal talking point Eton College is one of Britain’s best-known independent schools and has long been linked with the Royal Family. Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI

Located near Windsor, across the River Thames from Windsor Castle

Known for traditions including the Eton wall game and its formal uniform

Former pupils include Prince William and Prince Harry The school is often in the spotlight because of its history, high profile alumni and close links to royal life in Windsor.

Why Eton was in the spotlight

Founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, Eton College is nearly 600 years old. The school is famous for traditions including the Eton wall game and its distinctive uniform of tailcoat, waistcoat and striped trousers.

The college has educated 20 prime ministers, along with well-known former pupils including the Duke of Wellington, Bear Grylls, Eddie Redmayne and Tom Hiddleston.

Annual fees next year are expected to cost William and Kate up to £63,000.

When William was a pupil there, he would regularly leave Eton for afternoon tea at Windsor Castle with the late Queen Elizabeth II.

George has a big schooling year ahead (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince George school speculation ends

The announcement brings to a close months of intense interest over George’s next school.

Prince George school speculation: the schools previously linked to his next move Before Kensington Palace confirmed Eton, several schools had been mentioned in reports about Prince George’s next step after Lambrook. Eton College – visited by George with William and Kate

– visited by George with William and Kate Marlborough College – the school attended by Kate

– the school attended by Kate Oundle School – previously linked in reports

– previously linked in reports St Edward’s School, Oxford – reportedly viewed by William and Kate in 2024 The confirmation from Kensington Palace ends months of speculation over whether George would follow his father to Eton or take a different route.

He was seen visiting Eton with his parents two summers ago, fuelling talk that he could be set to enrol there.

But William and Kate were also previously spotted looking at other schools, including Oundle School and Marlborough College, where Kate was educated.

Reports had suggested the Princess of Wales wanted George to consider a different route rather than simply following William to Eton.

It had also been reported that Kate felt upset at the idea of George going to Eton, but the latest announcement suggests the family has now settled on the arrangement.

Prince William pictured on his first day at Eton College, where his son George will attend this September (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

What it means for the Wales family

George has attended Lambrook alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since 2022, with all three children at the same school.

His move to Eton means he and Charlotte will now spend the rest of their school years at different schools. This is because Eton is for boys only.

Read more: Trooping the Colour 2026: Prince George’s height leaves fans shocked: ‘Blowing my mind’

The palace did not say whether George will continue boarding when he starts at Eton.

The Wales family moved to Forest Lodge last summer. It’s a home that is only a short drive from Eton College.

William and Kate have become known for taking George, Charlotte and Louis on the school run in recent years.

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