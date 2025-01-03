Meghan Markle released the Netflix trailer of her new show, With Love, Meghan, on January 2, leaving royal watchers gobsmacked. Consequently, one expert has chimed in with a damning reflection on Meghan’s new venture.

Let’s just say the Duchess’s latest move hasn’t gone down so well…

Meghan shared her new venture on social media on January 2 (Credit: Netflix / With Love, Meghan)

Meghan Markle reveals new Netflix show

In the new trailer, a radiant Meghan can be seen cooking up a storm in a luxurious kitchen, picking fresh produce and serving delicious looking dishes to her loved-ones, including famous friend Mindy Kaling.

Despite the overall aesthetic being undeniably dreamy, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams isn’t taken in by Meghan’s idyllic lifestyle and slammed the trailer as “Disneyfied” and “all about” Meghan.

Speaking to MailOnline, Fitzwilliams said: “When watching the trailer for her series on cookery, I noted that Meghan says she’s always liked taking something that was pretty ordinary and elevating it. She could have been referring to herself, if she had stayed as a senior working royal. It could all have been so very different.”

Fitzwilliams acknowledged that Meghan and Harry evidently did not enjoy their royal roles but highlighted that they have devalued themselves by leaving the royal fold and missed out on helping others in a “meaningful” way, with Prince Harry reduced to a fleeting cameo in a Netflix trailer.

“Meghan and Harry could have carved out a special role, especially in the Commonwealth, which is what Queen Elizabeth intended,” Fitzwilliams insisted.

The Duchess’s new series will launch later this month (Credit: Netflix / With Love, Meghan)

Royal commentator slams Meghan Markle

He went on to say that the chosen soundtrack, Lovin’ Spoonful’s Do You Believe in Magic was “intrusive” and “noisy” and predicted viewers may even switch the series off.

The commentator fumed: “It might make viewers turn off what, judging by the trailer, is an exercise in celebrity at its most superficial.”

He went on to criticise Meghan’s intentions, claiming: “It’s clearly all about ‘me, me, me’. To have the writer and actress Mindy Kaling, when served with sponge cake, blurt out ‘this is probably one of the most glamorous moments of my life’ sets the tone wonderfully well. The main trouble with it is that it’s all so cosy and so gushing. I agree with Meghan. it is not in the pursuit of perfection, it all looks gruesomely Disneyfied to me.”

Fans react to Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series

Unfortunately for Meghan, some fans agree. One penned to X: “This looks terrible.”

Whilst another fumed: “Rather watch paint dry.”

A third added: “When will Meghan Markle come up with an authentic idea of her own.”

“Hard pass,” chimed in another.

‘So much hate’

Meanwhile, others slammed those condemning Meghan’s new venture and claimed their complaints were much too critical. One said: “It’s fascinating how some can’t seem to let Meghan Markle live her life! Maybe they should focus on their own careers instead of her past.”

“Why is there Meghan Markle hate?” questioned another.

“I love her mushroom coffee and generally enjoy watching things with pretty people so I will be sat,” added a third and a fourth stated: “Anywhere Meghan Markle is been celebrated, I will be there!”

Meghan’s new series is set to launch on January 15 and will consist of eight 30-minute episodes.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘vow’ to ‘proactively tackle’ lack of marital romance amid ‘professional separation’

So what do you think of Meghan’s new trailer? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.