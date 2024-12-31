Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘vow’ to ‘proactively tackle’ lack of marital romance amid ‘professional separation’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly made a “vow” to “tackle” an issue in their marriage.

The royal couple – who tied the knot in 2018 – have been hit with divorce rumours recently following a decision by the pair to lead separate lives professionally.

Now, it’s been claimed that amid all the speculation, Meghan has made a set of new ‘marriage rules’ for her and Harry for the New Year.

Divorce rumours are surrounding the couple (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle divorce rumours

The Duke of Sussex and his wife gave up their senior royal roles and moved to the US in 2020. However, reports claim Harry wants to “reunite with his family”, which is reportedly a cause of “frustration” for Meghan.

Although the couple appear to be happily married, the rumour mill thinks tension is brewing between them, thus leading to divorce rumours.

Now, it’s been said that Meghan and Harry – who share son Archie, five, and daughter Lilibet, three – have made a “vow” to “tackle” an issue in their marriage and romance.

The couple reportedly have a new ‘vow’ (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘vow’

“They’re very clear they are not divorcing and just as committed as ever, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some areas they want to – and need to – work on,” an insider told Closer.

They added: “One thing that has really fallen by the wayside is romance, and they’ve vowed to tackle that very proactively.

“That means arranging date nights, going on more special trips just the two of them and even going hiking together or with the kids a couple of times a week when they’re both in LA.”

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

Prince Harry on divorce rumours

It comes after Prince Harry addressed rumours he and Meghan Markle are planning to divorce.

Appearing at the 2024 DealBook Summit in December, Harry had a befitting response.

Addressing the endless speculations about his divorce from Meghan, he joked: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

He said the reporters “should have known” because they invited him to the event.

Why they weren’t together

While Harry was in New York for the DealBook Summit, Meghan was supporting her filmmaker friend, Tyler Perry, in California.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown. She appeared on the red carpet of The Paley Honors gala at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Meghan was seen cheering her close pal Tyler, who was honoured with a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of his career.

