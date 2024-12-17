Harry and Meghan share new picture of Archie and Lilibet as her flowing red hair branded ‘beautiful’

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have shared a gorgeous new picture of their children – Archie and Lilibet – on their Christmas card.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be spending Christmas in America, missing the royal family’s celebrations at Sandringham for the sixth year running.

However, regardless of where they’re spending the holidays, fans were thrilled to see a rare new snap of the royal siblings.

The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card: pic.twitter.com/8GBeNwM2Eb — Omid Scobie (@scobie) December 16, 2024

Rare pictures of Archie and Lilibet

Harry and Meghan’s holiday card screams family, featuring the most adorable unseen photo of them with their children.

The card features the couple’s highlights of the year. Issued by Harry and Meghan’s non-profit organisation the Archewell Foundation, the card also has pictures of the Duke and Duchess’s trip to Columbia last August.

In the middle of the montage is the photo everyone’s talking about – Lilibet, three, and Archie, five, running towards their parents’ open arms.

The rare picture of Lilibet features her long red hair, which royal fans have branded “beautiful”.

One fan gushed: “OMG, look at Lilibet’s red hair. It’s beautiful!”

In what feels like an ode to Lilibet’s late grandmother Princess Diana, another fan said: “Archie and Lili are adorable. They are all Spencer with that hair! Beautiful.”

Another added: “LiliDiana having Diana’s hair, eyes and height is something amazingly beautiful. Probably the only grandchild that looks like her.”

“I love this year’s card from the Sussexes! It perfectly mixes the work they do and the love that exists between them! Plus…That new family photo… Just perfect!!!” said another.

Several fans were delighted to see the siblings “all grown up”. One commented: “Look at how big Prince Archie and Princess Lili have got! I’m glad they get to enjoy their childhood with privacy but it’s always good to see them.”

Look at Archie and Lili growing up so fast❤️❤️❤️ what a beautiful family! pic.twitter.com/F6baBR7fuI — Bathong, Kedibone (@KediboneBathong) December 16, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card

The card was first revealed on X by Omid Scobie, Harry and Meghan’s friend and royal reporter. He captioned the upload: “The Sussexes share highlights of their year on the 2024 Archewell holiday card.”

The card itself reads: “On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundations.”

At the bottom is a message on behalf of Prince Harry and his family, saying: “We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful new year.”

Harry and Meghan won’t be in the UK for Christmas (Credit: Splash News)

Royal family’s ‘biggest-ever’ Christmas

Meanwhile, in the UK, the royal family is reportedly planning its “biggest-ever” Christmas to celebrate Kate and King Charles’ improved health.

It’s not thought that Prince Harry, his wife or his children will be in attendance for the festivities at Sandringham. There’s it’s reported the monarch will be hosting 45 guests this Christmas.

