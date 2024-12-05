Prince Harry addresses divorce speculation from Meghan Markle as she attends event alone

Prince Harry addressed rumours he and Meghan Markle are planning to divorce whilst attending the 2024 DealBook Summit on Wednesday (December 4).

Speculation that Harry and Meghan are separating has been rife following a decision by the pair to lead separate lives professionally. In fact, the Duchess of Sussex was at a different event in Beverly Hills yesterday while her husband was in New York City.

The Duke of Sussex and his wife gave up their senior royal roles and moved to the US in 2020. However, reports claim Harry wants to “reunite with his family”, which is reportedly a cause of “frustration” to Meghan.

Although the couple appear to be happily married, the rumour mill thinks tension is brewing between them, thus leading to divorce rumours.

Prince Harry shut down divorce rumours (Credit: ABC/YouTube)

Harry on divorce rumours from Meghan

Harry had a befitting response who questioned about his marriage to Meghan last night.

Addressing the endless speculatiions about his divorce from Meghan, he joked: “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?”

He said the reporters “should have known” because they invited him to the event.

Having been in the spotlight his entire life, the Duke of Sussex isn’t new to baseless rumours about his personal life.

“I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid, I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people.

“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time.”

He genuinely feels sorry for trolls because they are always highly hopeful that the rumours will come true, but they don’t.

The couple makes fewer public appearances together (Credit: Shutterstock)

Why they weren’t together

While Harry was in New York for the DealBook Summit, Meghan was supporting her filmmaker friend, Tyler Perry, in California.

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown on the red carpet of The Paley Honors gala at Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Meghan was seen cheering her close pal Tyler, who was honoured with a once-in-a-lifetime celebration of his career.

Meanwhile, Harry – at a different unrelated event in New York – reportedly clarified that his family has no plans to move to the UK. He states security concerns as the reason.

According to the Daily Mail, Harry is focusing on “being the best husband and the best dad that I can be”. And because of security concerns in his home country, there are things his two children – Archie and Lilibet – “undoubtedly wouldn’t be able to do in the UK”.

Read more: Prince William and Kate to ‘abandon Christmas plans for the sake of their children’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.