King Charles’ Sandringham Estate shares ‘closure’ statement amid ‘safety’ concerns

King Charles’ Sandringham Estate has issued an update after part of the much loved Norfolk retreat was forced to shut this week over safety concerns. The announcement came on Tuesday, with visitors warned to take care as rough weather swept across the UK.

The king, now 77, inherited Sandringham following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September 2022. The estate has long been a favourite of the royal family, famously hosting them over the Christmas period, while also welcoming the public for much of the year.

However, conditions on Tuesday meant a temporary closure could not be avoided.

Sandringham is a special place for the royals (Credit: Bav Media)

Statement on King Charles’ Sandringham Estate

A message shared via the estate’s official Instagram page confirmed the decision. It read: “Notice: Due to high winds, we have made the decision to close the Children’s Play Area for the safety of our visitors.

“We advise you to take extra care when exploring the Estate grounds today.”

The update followed warnings from the Met Office about Storm Chandra, which was expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to large parts of the country on Tuesday.

Sandringham visiting information

The Children’s Play Area is just one of many attractions at Sandringham, which remains free and open to access all year round when conditions allow.

Visitors can also explore 20,000 acres of Royal Parkland, home to “two winding, way-marked trails, as well as unmarked footpaths, which venture off the beaten track into the woodlands”.

For those feeling a bit more adventurous, the estate even offers a 20-point orienteering trail.

The king lets visitors explore parts of the Sandringham Estate (Credit: Cover Images)

Can you visit Sandringham House?

If the weather turns grim, visitors still have the option of touring Sandringham House itself.

Sandringham House and Gardens are set to reopen to the public on March 28, 2026.

They will stay open until October 9, aside from closures between July 19 and 28 and August 20 and 23.

Those planning a visit are advised to book tickets in advance. Online adult tickets cost £26, rising slightly to £28 on the day. Children aged 16 and under can enter for free.

The Sandringham Estate continues to hold a special place in the royal family’s hearts. King Charles has hosted the festive season there since becoming monarch in 2022, following a tradition his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, maintained for many years.

King Charles’ Balmoral Castle also had to close recently due to bad weather (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Sandringham is not the only royal residence to face disruption from the weather. Earlier this month, the king’s Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, also closed its doors to the public amid snowy conditions.

A statement shared on social media at the time said: “Balmoral is closed to the public today (Friday 2nd January) due to winter weather conditions and an active weather warning.

“Please follow our Facebook and Instagram pages or visit balmoralcastle.com for the latest opening information.”

