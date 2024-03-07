Princess Kate’s ‘concern’ over uncle Gary Goldsmith’s Celebrity Big Brother stint: ‘She’ll be worrying’

Princess Kate will be “worrying” over her uncle Gary Goldsmith‘s Celebrity Big Brother appearance as he opens up about being a part of the Middleton family, a royal author has claimed.

Gary entered the famous house on Monday night. Gary has since opened up about his connection to royalty on a few occasions with his fellow housemates.

But now, a royal author has shared his thoughts on what the Princess of Wales might actually be thinking about her uncle’s reality TV appearance.

Gary has opened up about niece Kate on a few occasions in the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

Kate Middleton uncle

Former royal butler Grant Harrold spoke on behalf of Slingo about what he believes is Kate’s reaction to Gary’s CBB stint.

He said: “I don’t think they’ll be impressed. They’re very protective. It’s a concern for them that he’s in there.

“It’s fine if it’s a member of the family and it’s been approved. But Gary isn’t close to Kate anymore and obviously can say what he wants. The palace has no control.”

She’ll be worrying about whether he’ll bring up things from her past.

He went on to explain: “When Mike Tindall went into the jungle for I’m A Celeb, there was a degree of control and he was given advice over what to do and what not to do.

“The royals will be sitting on the edge of their seats with nerves over Gary.”

A royal author suggests Kate could be ‘worried’ about her uncle’s CBB appearance (Credit: Cover Images)

Mr Harrold added: “Kate is known for her privacy and will not be happy with Gary’s appearance at all. She is so private and I remember that well from my time working with her.

“She’ll be worrying about whether he’ll bring up things from her past.”

When asked if he thinks Kate will watch Celebrity Big Brother, Mr Harrold said: “The royals watch all sorts of television so it wouldn’t surprise me if they flicked onto the channel by accident.”

On Celebrity Big Brother so far, Gary has nothing but gushing words to say about his royal niece.

Kate’s uncle Gary Goldsmith has entered the CBB house (Credit: ITV)

What has Gary Goldsmith said about Kate on Celebrity Big Brother?

In his VT before heading into the CBB house, Gary said: “I’m Gary Goldsmith, the uncle of the future Queen of our country, Catherine Middleton, the current Princess of Wales. She is simply perfect.”

While in the house, Gary branded Kate and Prince William the “saviours” of the royal family. He also said of Kate: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first.”

During Wednesday night’s show, Gary also shared an update on Kate’s health as the Princess of Wales recovers from abdominal surgery.

Gary shared a health update on Kate during Wednesday’s episode of CBB (Credit: ITV)

He told Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: “I spoke to her mum, my sister, she’s getting the best care in the world. And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else.

“They put a statement out and just said ‘she’s taking some time to recoup and will see you in Easter.'”

Elsewhere, he also shut down previous claims that “Kate’s a commoner”. He said: “I get really a bit narky when they say Kate’s a commoner. There’s nothing common about her.”

ED! has contacted reps for the Princess of Wales for comment.

Celebrity Big Brother continues tonight from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

