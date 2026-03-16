Singer Harry Styles aimed a pointed joke at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor while hosting SNL over the weekend.

The former One Direction star, 32, fronted the show on Saturday (March 14) and used part of his opening monologue to poke fun at the disgraced royal.

The singer presented SNL (Credit: NBC)

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Harry Styles’ swipe at Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on SNL

Harry didn’t hold back as he addressed the audience during his opening monologue on Saturday night.

During the segment, he reflected on his recent time away from the spotlight, describing the break as “tremendously boring”.

“I took up jogging. There’s nothing interesting about that. But because I’m me, people pretend to find that interesting. I don’t run to be interesting. I do it for the feeling it gives me, that runner’s high. It’s just amazing,” he said.

“Watermelon sugar high, runner’s high. And if that doesn’t do it for you, I also love ecstasy. As a British man who spent a lot of his life in the public eye, I can assure you, there’s something nice about being boring. It’s better than the alternative,” he added.

At that point, a picture of Andrew sitting in the back of a police car following his arrest last month appeared on screen, prompting laughter and gasps from the audience.

Andrew was arrested last month (Credit: Cover Images)

Andrew’s arrest

Andrew was arrested on his birthday (February 19) on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Files linked to late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were released in January by the US Justice Department. The documents appeared to suggest Andrew may have passed on confidential information to Epstein during his time as the UK’s Special Representative for International Trade and Investment in 2010.

Following the arrest, Andrew was held for 11 hours before later being released under investigation.

At the time, the king confirmed his support for the legal process in a public statement.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office. What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities,” he said.

“In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course. As this process continues, it would not be right for me to comment further on this matter.”

“Meanwhile, my family and I will continue in our duty and service to you all.”

New photos of Andrew have been discovered as part of the Epstein files (Credit: Cover Images)

New images of Andrew released

Harry’s joke also comes shortly after a newly uncovered photograph of the royal surfaced.

In the image, Andrew appears to be sitting at a table alongside Jeffrey Epstein and Peter Mandelson.

Andrew and Mandelson appear to be wearing bathrobes in the photograph, which was discovered by ITV News.

It is believed to be the first known picture of the three men together. The image was released by the US Department of Justice as part of the Epstein files.

At present, it remains unclear when the photograph was taken.

The picture is understood to have been taken in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.

Each of the men has a mug printed with the US flag placed in front of them.

No context has been provided for the photograph, and Andrew’s representatives have not yet commented. Being pictured or named in the Epstein files does not necessarily indicate wrongdoing.

Read more: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor allegedly ‘exposed posing with a young woman on his lap’ in new Epstein Files image

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