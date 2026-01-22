Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘devastating’ fate could be very similar to Prince Harry’s

Brooklyn Beckham has laid bare what he describes as a long-simmering family feud, prompting intense speculation and drawing comparisons to Prince Harry.

In the unexpected Instagram post, Brooklyn made it clear that he does not wish to reconcile with what he described as his “controlling” family. The comments immediately drew comparisons with Prince Harry, who has spoken publicly about his own fractured relationship with the royal family.

While both men appear determined to distance themselves from their famous relatives, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has warned that Brooklyn’s path may prove just as difficult.

If Prince Harry’s experience is anything to go by, the road ahead could be a challenging one.

Brooklyn Beckham and Prince Harry face striking parallels

Richard Fitzwilliams, who has analysed the royal family for more than two decades, believes Brooklyn’s “brutal” public criticism of his family could leave deep scars. In particular, he suggests it may permanently erode trust, much as Prince Harry’s own revelations have done within the royal family.

A similar outcome, Richard argues, could see Brooklyn isolated should he ever reconsider his stance.

Speaking to Royal Insider about the comparisons, Richard highlighted how both men were exposed to intense public scrutiny from a very young age.

“The image of Harry and his brother walking behind his mother’s coffin after Princess Diana’s tragic death is seared into the nation’s memory,” he said, reflecting on Harry’s early experience of life in the public eye.

Brooklyn, he noted, endured something comparable. His image appeared on the cover of magazines when he was months old.

In both cases, childhood unfolded under relentless attention, long before either could fully grasp its consequences.

The glare of publicity from an early age

Expanding on Brooklyn’s situation, Richard said: “He has grown up in glare of publicity. And, now we learn, he has also been far from happy.”

Earlier this week, Brooklyn used Instagram to announce that he no longer wished to be in contact with his parents.

“I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private,” he wrote.

“Unfortunately my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.”

He continued: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family.”

Both Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham turned to their platforms

“The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into,” Brooklyn added.

Both he and Prince Harry have chosen to use their global platforms to challenge what they see as carefully crafted public images of their families. In doing so, they have shattered the perception of seamless, harmonious family lives.

Richard explained: “Both of them, in their separate ways, have had seismic, public breaks with their parents. Using the media on which they heavily rely to strike brutal blows at the images so carefully created by courtiers and public relations experts.”

“Brooklyn’s Instagram attack was amazing for its ferocity in claiming he and in particular his wife Nicola had become victims of the Beckham obsession with public image,” he added.

Public accusations with lasting consequences

“Brooklyn’s belief that only after his attack on his parents is he now free has echoes in Harry’s admissions of trauma in his memoir Spare,” he said. He noted that Harry wrote candidly about the impact of Princess Diana’s death, his need for therapy, and feelings of being unsupported when he and Meghan faced difficulties.

Richard continued: “The publicity given to Brooklyn’s statement has been and will be accompanied by huge amounts of analysis and comment from those in the know. There are echoes here of the aftermath of Harry and Meghan’s media assaults.”

A similar fate may lie ahead

Ultimately, Richard warned that Brooklyn could face a similar outcome to Harry, where trust within the family becomes deeply damaged.

“The cruelty and bitterness in his attack on his parents can be compared to the Sussexes attacks on the royal family,” he said. “There is now talk of reconciliation between Harry and his father. Although, it is far less likely between him and his brother.”

He concluded: “At its heart must surely be trust. As with Brooklyn and Nicola, if they do reconcile, will they ever be trusted again by David and Victoria after he has been responsible for something so devastating?”

For now, many observers are watching closely, waiting to see what unfolds next.

