Zoe Ball reveals touching tribute to late boyfriend following tragic death: ‘He’s always with you’

Former Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball has opened up on how she paid tribute to her partner Billy in the aftermath his tragic death.

In 2017, Zoe lost her boyfriend, Billy, who died by suicide at the age of 40. His heartbreaking death came following his long battle with depression.

But it seems in the aftermath of his death, Zoe found comfort in gardening. And it was all because of his tattoos.

Zoe Ball reveals touching tributes to late partner Billy

Speaking on her Dig In Deep podcast with Jo Whiley, Zoe found herself opening up about why she relies on gardening so much.

The 54-year-old DJ admitted that she only began gardening following Billy’s death, because her friends would bring her so many roses.

She told Jo: “I had a tiny little yard and people brought roses for me when I lost Billy. He had tattoos up his arm of roses.

“When we lost him, a lot of his loved ones went and got the rose tattoo for him. So people would then bring me roses to grow for him. It was such a lovely thing.”

Zoe, who has had a lot of tough times, admitted “planting for lost loved ones” was a “wonderful” experience because when the plants bloom it’s like “they’re always with you”.

She added: “That’s how it started. I had this tiny little, sort of backyard, with a lot of roses in it.”

What has Zoe said about Billy’s death?

This isn’t the first time Zoe Ball has spoken about her late partner. In 2020, just three years after his death, she revealed how she struggled in the aftermath of his passing.

She said during an appearance on Desert Island Discs: “He had lived with depression for a huge chunk of his life. It’s so hard to watch someone you love and care for struggle with mental health.

“Losing him was the hardest thing I have ever had to deal with in my life. I think something that’s really important to share is that there is hope. There is help available.”

In May this year Zoe also paid tribute to Billy on the anniversary of his death. Uploading a photo of her late partner on a motorbike, she penned: “8 years, forever in our hearts Billface.”

Zoe’s own daughter, Nelly, who she shares with Fatboy Slim star Norman Cook, commented: “Miss him everyday x.”

