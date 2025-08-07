BBC Radio 2 star Zoe Ball has opened up about the terrifying moment her car was broken into, an experience that left her in tears and “frozen” with shock.

Speaking candidly on her Dig It podcast with co-host Jo Whiley, the former Strictly star, 54, revealed that the incident took place just after she finished filming The One Show last week.

Zoe Ball opens up about break in

“Someone had smashed the front window of my car,” Zoe shared. “That’s never happened to me before.”

The break-in occurred after she parked her car near the studio and unknowingly left a bag on the front seat.

“I did a stupid thing,” she admitted. “I was so busy running into The One Show with my suits and my bag and everything… and I left a bag on the front seat. Big no-no in London, idiot. Luckily, nothing in it except my diary.”

Zoe described the surreal moment she returned to find the damage, describing herself as “a bit frozen”.

With the front passenger window completely smashed, the resourceful radio host made a makeshift repair on the spot.

After rummaging through her car, she discovered a poncho and decided to utilise it.

“I wrapped [it] around the smashed door [and] slammed it tight and was like, ‘Right, okay, I’m probably going to have to drive from London to Brighton at 30 miles an hour.'” She recalled. “But do you know what? I got up to 60, and it was very loud!”

‘I got in and had a massive cry’

Zoe kept her spirits up with the help of some familiar voices – her co-host, Jo Whiley, and Bob Harris.

“I’ve never heard the country show quite so loud in my ear,” she joked. “But you both got me home safely, thank you.”

However, she admitted the experience left her shaken.

“I got in and had a massive cry,” she confessed. “It was good, I love a big blub. The ones where you wake up in the morning and your face is a bit swollen and you’re like, ‘Well, I’m glad I got that out.'”

Co-host Jo then shared her own experience of being targeted in London, saying, “A boy on a bike just literally snatched [my phone] from my hand. And then you having something [happen] like this. It’s just so disappointing that people would do that to another person.”

While thankfully nothing valuable was taken, Zoe says the emotional impact of the incident hit hard.

