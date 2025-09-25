Zara McDermott has taken a major step forward with Louis Tomlinson, and there’s no sign of looking back.

The former Love Island star, 28, has not only moved in with the One Direction singer but appears to have quietly wiped her ex, Sam Thompson, from her online presence.

Zara McDermott has reportedly taken the next step in her relationship with Louis Tomlinson by wiping her ex, Sam Thompson, from her social media (Credit: SplashNews)

Zara McDermott removes ex Sam Thompson from social media

Social media sleuths noticed Zara has recently removed almost all traces of her five-year relationship with Sam, which ended on New Year’s Eve 2024.

The pair were famous for their comedic skits and couples content, and had built much of their public relationship on Instagram and TikTok. Now, only a few older posts remain, with even those likely to disappear soon.

According to The Sun, the TV star has “deleted all photos of Sam from her socials”. The source added that this was a “recent move”.

The couple went public with their romance earlier this summer after months of speculation, when Zara shared a candid snap of them kissing on Instagram. Louis sweetly commented: “I love you,” marking their first public declaration.

Meanwhile, according to insiders, Zara has gradually shifted her life into Louis’s North London mansion over the past few months.

“They’re smitten,” a source told The Sun last month. “She has been spending all her time at his place. She’s pretty much moved in. Zara has even started making her social media videos from there instead of her parents.”

After her break-up with Sam, Zara briefly returned to her family home. But the distance between her parents’ house and Louis’s made logistics difficult, and emotionally, it seems she was ready for a new chapter.

“They’re in the honeymoon stage and want to be with each other as much as possible when they’re not working,” the source explained.

The Made in Chelsea stars broke up at the end of 2024 (Credit: SplashNews)

Zara and Louis Tomlinson relationship

The new couple haven’t exactly been hiding. They were spotted cuddling at Glastonbury in June, wrapped in each other’s arms as they watched performances.

Zara also spoke at a panel with the charity Refuge, and eagle-eyed fans spotted Louis in the crowd, quietly supporting his girlfriend.

One witness said, “Zara looked a little nervous, but kept smiling at Louis. He made sure he was in her eyeline and was beaming back at her. It was really sweet to watch.”

Afterwards, Louis reportedly slipped backstage before the talk ended to meet her privately.

Their relationship, which reportedly began quietly in early 2025, has quickly accelerated. Over the summer, Zara joined Louis on trips to LA, Costa Rica, Zurich and beyond.

Meanwhile, the social media cleanse confirms that the former Strictly star is ready to move forward.

