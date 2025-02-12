Wynne Evans backed by JB Gill as he shares ‘sadness’ over scandal: ‘He’s going through a tough time’

JB Gill has extended his support to Wynne Evans after he was sacked from the Strictly Live tour. The opera singer was accused of “inappropriate” behaviour towards TV presenter Janette Manrara.

The 53-year-old singer is reportedly taking the BBC to a tribunal after being asked to leave his radio show amid the latest scandal.

Several stars have stood by Wynne since he found himself in the centre of the new controversy. Now JB also hopes Wynne will be able to “bounce back” from this.

Wynne’s co-star hopes will ‘bounce back’ (Credit: ITV)

JB Gill breaks his silence about Wynne Evans’ axing

The TV host has shared concerns for his co-star as he goes through a “tough time”. Refraining from commenting on the controversy, the Strictly star said he hopes Wynne makes a comeback.

Obviously the circumstances kind of speak for themselves.

He told The Sun: “When you’re part of a cast like that, it’s always difficult when you see someone go, and obviously the circumstances kind of speak for themselves and I can’t comment on that. But it is sad when you’re part of a big group.”

When asked if Wynne will be able to “bounce back”, the Strictly star said: “I hope so, I’ve not been in direct contact with him, but I think he’s going through a bit of a tough time at the minute.”

He continued: “Obviously I’m wishing him well and hoping he’ll be able to come back.”

Wynne has remained low-key ever since he was accused of mistreating his female colleagues. He returned to social media this week (February 11) to congratulate his co-star, Tasha Ghouri, on her Strictly Tour victory.

Meanwhile, reports cite sources claiming Wynne feels “badly let down” by some of his co-stars. The singer is disappointed about his close ones not speaking up to defend him.

Several stars have supported Wynne while he’s embroiled in the scandal (Credit: ITV)

‘Inappropriate behaviour’ scandal

Wynne was caught on camera making lewd remarks about Janette, which led to his axing from the Strictly tour.

Although the singer apologised, sources have claimed that his “in-joke” about having a threesome wasn’t aimed at his co-star.

A source claimed: “Wynne knows the meaning behind his comment and, to his frustration, so do many of the pro dancers and celebrities who were on the tour with him. He is heartbroken by how this all played out and is upset that no one has spoken out to defend him publicly.”

However, this isn’t the first for Wynne, as he was previously accused of “groping” his Strictly partner Katya Jones’ waist, which she said was only a “silly joke.”

In the days following the latest Strictly scandal, Wynne was faced with two more allegations. He is said to have made “inappropriate” comments about his female colleagues on two different occasions. However, it was never investigated.

