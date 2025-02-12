Sources have claimed that Wynne Evans wants to take BBC to a tribunal after being dropped from his radio show and axed from the Strictly tour.

The 53-year-old opera singer was spotted on social media on Tuesday (February 11) for the first time since the controversy surfaced. He’s kept himself out of the spotlight following a lengthy apology for his “inappropriate” behaviour.

But according to the latest reports, Wynne now plans to appeal to a tribunal to seek justice over his sacking.

Wynne Evans feels his co-stars didn’t speak up to defend him (Credit: Splash News)

Wynne Evans ‘fights back’ after BBC axe

The star was caught on camera making lewd remarks about Strictly presenter Janette Manrara, for which he later apologised.

Wynne was immediately kicked off of the Strictly Live tour. He was also axed from the BBC Wales radio programme in the wake of the new scandal.

Sources have alleged to The Sun that the singer could also lose his £200,000-a-year deal with Go Compare. The insurance company, whose advert Wynne features in, is understood to have held “crisis meetings about him”.

He is heartbroken by how this all played out and is upset that no one has spoken out to defend him publicly.

Now, sources claim he’s trying to “seek some recompense” after his “reputation has been left in tatters”.

They said: “He said he is going to a tribunal with the BBC and will fight with every breath in his body. Wynne feels he has been treated unfairly and won’t go down without a fight.”

The source added: “As well as an unfair dismissal, Wynne thinks he has a case for loss of earnings, as well as a potential breach of contract. He is being advised by a legal team and thinks he has a strong case to take forward.”

ED! has contacted Wynne’s lawyers for comment. The BBC refused to comment.

Wynne Evans’ joke supposedly wasn’t aimed at Janette Manrara Credit: ITV)

Wynne’s ‘inappropriate behaviour’ scandal

Wynne came under fire for his suggestive comment about having a threesome with Janette. However, sources have argued otherwise.

An insider said the singer’s comment wasn’t aimed at the Strictly presenter.

The source claimed: “Wynne knows the meaning behind his comment and, to his frustration, so do many of the pro dancers and celebrities who were on the tour with him. He is heartbroken by how this all played out and is upset that no one has spoken out to defend him publicly.”

Wynne is said to have treated it as an “in-joke”, not meant to offend anyone. However, when it was made public, the Strictly star supposedly felt “badly let down” by some of his co-stars.

The opera singer was slapped with two more allegations in the days following the Strictly scandal. Wynne allegedly made an inappropriate comment on the BBC Wales radio show once and another while filming Wynne & Joanna: All At Sea.

Read more: Wynne Evans tipped for I’m A Celebrity stint as GoCompare replacements ‘lined up’

So what do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!