Warwick Davis’ daughter Annabelle shows off boyfriend in loved-up photo

Daughter of Warwick Davis, Annabelle looked more loved-up than ever as she shared an adorable new snap of her rarely-seen boyfriend.

The actress has been dating Charlie since 2021, and he has no doubt been offering his support to Annabelle, following the tragic death of her mum Samantha last year.

And this week, Annabelle gave fans a look inside her romance with photographer and music producer Charlie.

Annabelle’s mum died last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Annabelle Davis shares sweet snap of boyfriend

On Tuesday (August 5) Annabelle took to her Instagram and shared an adorable photo of herself and Charlie at a get-together with pals.

In the snap, the Hollyoaks star had her hand placed on Charlie’s knee while they gazed adoringly into each other’s eyes.

The actress looked stunning in a pink floral dress and nude heels while Charlie rocked a navy suit.

Annabelle ‘glowing’

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their delight over the cute photo. One person penned: “You’re glowing.”

Someone else added: “You deserve the best. I hope you find what you are looking for.” A third also gushed: “So happy you are so happy.”

Both Annabelle and Charlie usually keep relationship private, Annabelle has previously revealed they love to go caravanning

“Growing up my parents and I were away all the time camping and caravanning all the time. Having grown up with that, it’s made me want to go travelling myself,” she told Sunbox Campers.

Annabelle’s mum’s death

Annabelle’s sweet photo comes over a year since her beloved mum Samantha died aged just 53. According to reports, Samantha contracted sepsis after having decompression surgery on her spine.

In February this year, Annabelle’s actor dad Warwick was awarded A Bafta Fellowship award and while accepting the award, he thanked an anonymous woman called ‘Sponge’ who had helped him “to laugh and love again” following Samantha’s death.

