Warning issued to King Charles over ‘circus’ visit to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in US

King Charles has been warned off visiting his son, Prince Harry, and his daughter-in-law, Meghan Markle, if he makes a US trip this year.

Reports claim that the king could travel to the US at some point this year for a visit to mark the 250th anniversary of US Independence.

King Charles issued a warning about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit

Sources reckon Charles and Camilla could make a trip across the pond to meet with US President, Donald Trump.

It’s a big year in the US in 2026 as they’ll celebrate the milestone anniversary on July 4.

Though there hasn’t been any suggestion that the king and queen will visit Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their US trip, they have been warned off doing so all the same.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, California, with their two kids, Archie and Lilibet. It’s believed the king hasn’t seen his grandchildren since June 2022, when the Sussex family visited the UK for the late Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee.

Speaking to GB News, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams argued that if the king was to visit the Sussexes, it would turn the whole trip into a “circus”.

“It would turn the whole trip into a circus. So far as that trip is concerned, it is a dignified State Visit. Firstly, President Trump and the Sussexes do not get on. They are hostile,” he said.

‘The entire visit would be ridiculous’

Continuing, Richard said: “If you look at Meghan’s refusal to comment on political issues, it is perfectly clear that they are being cautious. Harry did make a joke at Trump’s expense, and that was not very wise.

“Just imagine what would happen, the king and queen turn up in Washington DC for a State Visit and then make a special visit to those that they do not trust. The entire visit would be ridiculous. It would become something of an international joke to see King Charles and Queen Camilla suddenly arrive in Montecito.”

Prince Harry will be coming back to the UK (Credit: Cover Images)

It’s unclear if Harry and Charles will meet again this year following their private tea meeting last September in London. The meeting sparked renewed hope that a reconciliation between Harry and his family could finally be heading in the right direction.

Their relationship has been strained for some years thanks to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interviews and the duke’s memoir Spare, which detailed their experience within the monarchy. The couple stepped back from royal life in early 2020 and moved to the US.

Troubling prediction for Prince Harry and Charles

But, according to a new prediction, the father and son could face a turbulent year ahead.

UK expert in Chinese astrology and award-winning feng shui consultant, Janine Lowe explained to HELLO! that Harry and Charles could have a rollercoaster year ahead.

She claimed: “King Charles, born in 1948, and Prince Harry, born in 1984, are both Rats, which is the clash for the year.

“They should expect massive changes between June 6 and July 6 in their lives! This will be a turbulent year for these two!”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry will reportedly be returning to the UK this month. However, it doesn’t seem as though he’ll be reuniting with his father.

The Duke of Sussex may be in the UK next week, to give evidence in a privacy legal case against Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), the publisher of the Daily Mail.

However, it’s expected that his father, the king, will be in Scotland during Harry’s brief visit to his homeland.

After the Christmas holidays, the king traditionally stays up in his Scottish residence, before returning to royal duties.

