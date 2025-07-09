Strictly hunk Vito Coppola introduces stunning new ‘girlfriend’ as couple go Insta official in cheeky selfie

Strictly Come Dancing star Vito Coppola has seemingly gone Instagram official with his new ‘girlfriend’.

The dancer – who joined the BBC show in 2022 – has been linked to several ladies over the years, including his 2023 partner Ellie Leach.

But now, it seems Vito is off the market once more after he shared a sweet snap of his alleged new girlfriend.

The dancer looked smitten as he gave a cheeky wink in the picture with Valentina (Credit: InstagramStory)

Vito Coppola poses with new ‘girlfriend’

On Tuesday (July 8) Strictly star Vito took to his Instagram Story to show off his ‘new girlfriend’.

The Strictly hunk uploaded a mirror selfie of the pair ahead of rehearsals for his show with Dianne Buswell.

Posing alongside his reported new partner, Vito looked in good spirits as the cheeky star winked to the camera while dressed in a lemon-themed outfit. As for his ‘girlfriend’ she rocked an orange crop top that showed off her stunning figure and belly button piercing.

Smouldering to the camera, she wore her dark locks in a sleek and straight style, and rocked a full face of glam.

Who is Vito’s new ‘girlfriend’?

According to The Sun, Vito’s mystery woman is personal brand strategist, Italian stunner Valentina Sica.

On her Instagram page, Valentina regularly shares sizzling snaps of her posing up a storm – including plenty of bikini-clad snaps.

Vito has even liked a few of her posts going back months. And when she announced the sad death of her mum in May, Vito rallied around her and commented a love heart emoji.

He’s been linked to several ladies (Credit: ITV)

Vito Coppola and Strictly co-star’s ‘romance’

Last year, it was reported that Vito and Strictly co-star Jowita Przystal had been “growing close” during the professional tour.

An insider said: “Jowita and Vito have been the main source of gossip during tour rehearsals, and now on the tour itself. They’re seeing each other but keeping it very quiet. They don’t want the kind of attention Jowita had with Giovanni, especially as it’s still early days.

“They’ve been going off together quite a lot while not rehearsing. And have been in and out of each other’s dressing rooms.”

