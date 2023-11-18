Strictly: Ellie and Vito ‘full of passion for one another’, claims body language expert, after pro dancer ‘confirmed’ romance

Strictly contestants Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola are taking the competition by storm, and according to body language expert Darren Stanton, there is a lot of “passion” in their partnership.

Ellie and Vito have proven to be the perfect Strictly couple this year with their back-to-back incredible performances. Last weekend, the pair performed a Rhumba to Cyndi Lauper’s song True Colours. Receiving a score of 35, they came second on the leaderboard, behind Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin.

A week prior, they came out on top with an incredible score of 39.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton believes the secret to Ellie and Vito’s constant victory is their chemistry. And this weekend, he insists they will “continue to surprise us”.

Ellie and Vito came second on the leaderboard last week (Credit: BBC)

Ellie is ‘comfortable’ around Vito

“They’ve been through an incredible journey together – there were weeks where they struggled and weeks where they shone. They have a lot of confidence at this stage, which is crucial for them to go far,” he said.

They come across as very authentic.

“Ellie is happy for Vito to take the lead in their partnership, as she suggests she’s comfortable around him. She acknowledges Vito knows what he’s doing and has a lot of trust in him – which is shown through her gentle but strong eye contact and confidence to be tactile,” Darren continued.

“They come across as very authentic and full of passion for one another.”

Darren stated that as long as Ellie “continues to improve” and “has her head held high with the support of Vito”, he believes they will go further in the competition than most first expected.

Body language expert thinks Ellie and Vito are going to ‘surprise’ us this week (Credit: BBC)

Are they dating?

As previously reported, many have assumed that the reason for Ellie and Vito’s incredible chemistry is down to the fact that they might be dating.

On Vito’s Instagram Story last week, he referred to Ellie as his “baby”, seemingly alluding they were more than friends.

Prior to that, former contestant Amanda Abbington stated they were “the most beautiful couple” in an Instagram comment, which Vito liked.

Neither Ellie nor Vito have confirmed whether they are officially dating, however.

