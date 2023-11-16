Strictly stars Ellie and Vito’s ‘beautiful’ connection is ‘genuine’ ex pro Vincent Simone claims

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola’s connection has been gushed over by a former pro recently.

Corrie star Ellie and dancer Vito have been setting the dance floor on fire during this year’s competition. But, their close partnership has sparked plenty of romance rumours.

Now, a former pro of the glitzy show has weighed in on their relationship – and teased how things can get rather “naughty” behind the scenes of the hit BBC show.

Strictly 2023 stars Ellie and Vito dating?

Ellie and Vito have captured the attention of the nation after seemingly falling for each other on the show. And, according to former pro dancer Vincent Simone, it’s no surprise.

The dancer even claimed that the “flirting” and “chemistry” we see on screen, is “nothing in comparison to what happens on the tour.”

Vincent was a victim of the Strictly curse himself when his girlfriend at the time, and pro dancer, Flavia Cacace, got together with EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo after series seven.

Former Strictly pro calls Ellie and Vito ‘genuine’

Speaking to ICE36, Vincent Simone gushed over the dancing duo Ellie and Vito. He said: “What you see on the screen, for example between Ellie and Vito, is so beautiful to watch. It’s genuine. It’s endearing.

“The viewers get to see the chemistry between the dancers for a period of minutes, but a lot more things happen behind the scenes that are very naughty!”

Strictly tours get ‘extremely passionate’

Vincent then went on to claim how things on the Strictly tours can get pretty intense.

He said: “Those tours can get extremely passionate and extremely hot. It can be difficult for the people involved. All of the dancers look out for each other – full discretion. Full stop. Unless you get caught. What you see on TV, with all of the flirting and chemistry is nothing in comparison to what happens on the tour.”

Strictly 2023 star Ellie denies Vito romance speculation

It comes after Ellie hit back at claims that her and Vito’s kisses are anything more than a sign of their “deep” friendship. In a new interview with OK! magazine, Ellie and Vito‘s post-dance kisses were brought up – much to the Corrie star’s embarrassment.

The 22-year-old insisted that their kisses were nothing more than a sign of friendship.

“It was only a kiss on the cheek,” she said during the interview. “He gives me a kiss on the cheek every Saturday! It was definitely on the cheek.” However, Ellie insists her friendship with Vito will last forever.

