Strictly Come Dancing star Ellie Leach has opened up about how her shape has transformed during her time on the show.

The former Coronation Street actress revealed she has lost weight due to rehearsals for her demanding routines.

And while the 22 year old’s dedication means her and pro partner Vito Coppola are considered one of the series favourites, nine hours of practice six days a week means her strength and fitness continues to build.

‘I still need to work on my fitness levels’

Ellie told OK!: “I’ve lost a lot of weight. You’re training so much. I still need to work on my fitness levels but even the dance we’re doing this week, I wouldn’t have been able to do three weeks ago.”

The soap fave also noted she’s never been a gym junkie – but she has always “loved” watching dancing.

My body and my mindset are changing so much each day.

Ellie went on: “So to be able to learn how to do it now, it’s amazing. My body and my mindset are changing so much each day.”

‘I can feel myself getting stronger’

However, she’s not wasting time on the scales while she’s so focussed on her performances.

Ellie added: “I don’t know how much weight I’ve lost but I can feel myself getting stronger, which I think is great.”

Nonetheless, the change in Ellie’s appearance between the start of the 2023 series and now has not gone unnoticed by fans.

One fan on Twitter recently observed: “How much weight has Ellie lost?!?! She looks freakin’ incredible! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Are Ellie and Vito an item?

Amid Ellie’s comments about the effects of her dance training, she’s also addressed speculation about her and Vito.

Some fans reckon there could possibly be signs of a romance between the two.

But Ellie has indicated kisses between them are nothing more than evidence of their friendship.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on Saturday November 18, on BBC One at 6.40pm. It Takes Two airs on weekdays on BBC Two, at 6.30pm.

