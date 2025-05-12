Vito Coppola issues three-word statement about Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly ‘comeback’

Strictly favourite Vito Coppola has responded to claims that axed co-star Giovanni Pernice will be returning to the show.

Giovanni joined the hit BBC phenomenon in 2015 and won the Glitterball Trophy during the 19th series alongside EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

In 2023, the Italian pro dancer was paired with Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington, who quit the show due to a disagreement over his training methods and raised concerns over his behaviour.

Following a nine-month investigation, the BBC cleared the 34 year old of physical aggression towards his dance partner, Amanda. However, the corporation upheld six of the 17 complaints.

Vito Coppola responds to Giovanni Pernice Strictly ‘comeback’ rumours

For the 2023 series, Giovanni was axed from the show and has yet to return. However, is that about to change?

While appearing at the BAFTAs last night (May 11) in London, Vito was asked about the rumours surrounding Giovanni making a comeback.

I’m going to be super excited. I’m like a little puppy you know, always around.

“I don’t know,” he told Express. “From what I know, he is now in Italy. But I don’t know because with Strictly they are so secret.”

Vito continued: “They are so cryptic and they want to keep it as a surprise for us as well. So I mean, whoever it’s going to be, I’m going to be super excited. I’m like a little puppy you know, always around. I cannot wait.”

Vito opens up about Strictly 2025 series

Believe it or not, but we’re just months away from this year’s 2025 series of Strictly, and the list of names expected to take part continues to expand.

According to reports, Queen Camilla’s son, Tom Parker Bowles, could be joining the dancefloor. Also expected to take part this year are former Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo and Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner.

Sort Your Life Out star Stacey Solomon and A Place In The Sun host Craig Rowe are also reportedly in talks.

When asked what he knows about the forthcoming series, Vito insisted he knows just as much as the public.

“We don’t know anything! They keep the surprise even for us dancers. But they always bring something new, some sparkle, glitter. But every year I think this is the best one, but then something makes it even better, so I’m very excited,” he said.

