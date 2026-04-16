Victoria Beckham finally breaks her silence on Brooklyn rift: ‘All we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children’

Victoria Beckham has finally broken her silence on her rift with son Brooklyn.

Brooklyn, 27, released a shock statement on social media addressing his estrangement from his family back in January.

Now, Victoria has been asked about the family drama in a new interview…

Victoria Beckham has been asked about her rift with son Brooklyn in a new interview (Credit: Splash News)

Brooklyn Beckham’s family feud

Last year, the eldest of the Beckham brood, Brooklyn, released a statement sharing his side of the family feud.

In it, he hit back at claims he was being controlled by wife Nicola Peltz and said: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life.”

David on his kids making ‘mistakes’

Later in January, Sir David Beckham appeared to address the feud.

Speaking on TV in the States, he addressed “mistakes” his children have made. David is dad to Brooklyn, Romeo, 23, 21-year-old Cruz and Harper, 11, with wife Victoria.

He said: “They make mistakes, but children are allowed to make mistakes. That is how they learn. That is what I try to teach my kids, you sometimes have to let them make those mistakes as well.”

Now, Victoria has been directly asked about Brooklyn’s estrangement from the family.

Brooklyn Beckham shared a statement on his family earlier this year (Credit: Splash News)

Victoria Beckham breaks silence on Brooklyn rife

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, she was asked about her eldest son.

Not mentioning Brooklyn by name, Victoria said: “I think that we’ve always… we love our children so much. We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be.

“And you know, we’ve been in the public eye for more than 30 years right now. And all we’ve ever tried to do is protect our children and love our children.”

She concluded: “And you know, that’s all I really want to say about it.”

Read more: Vogue Williams blasts the Beckhams over Brooklyn row: ‘How could you do that to your kid?’

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