Vicky Pattison reveals luxury ‘break’ with husband Ercan and quips: ‘It’s potentially our last’

Vicky Pattison has headed off on the holiday of a lifetime with husband Ercan, and she reckons it might be their last for a while!

The star shared a selection of images of herself and Ercan on board a super-luxury flight. She revealed that they’re off to Dubai, Australia and New Zealand.

The trip comes after months of hard work for Vicky after she signed up for last year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Vicky Pattison married husband Ercan in 2024 (Credit: Splash News)

Vicky Pattison enjoys break with husband Ercan

Taking a well-deserved break, 38-year-old Vicky and husband Ercan Ramadan flew out first class. And Vicky admitted that, once her accountant finds out how much it cost, it’ll likely be the first and last time they fly in such luxury.

“Our first, first class experience.. (potentially our last when my accountant find out how much it cost),” she quipped in an Instagram post.

Vicky added: “After how busy and chaotic the last year has been we really need this break together! And I’m so excited it’s off to such a lush start! Love you @ercan_ram.”

She then shared where they were off to: “Dubai >>> Australia >>> New Zealand… LET’S GO!!!!”

Pictures saw Vicky and Ercan – who got married in 2024 – on board a yet sitting in first class. They were seen enjoying mini burgers and Dom Perignon champagne for dinner on the Emirates plane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VickysVacays (@vickysvacays)

Famous pals tell Vicky: ‘You absolutely deserve it’

This Morning therapists The Speakmans were among those commenting. They said: “Your accountant will know you work incredibly hard and you absolutely deserve it. Hope you have the best time!”

Ruth Langsford also shared a comment. She said: “Have a wonderful time.” Vicky’s Strictly bestie Dani Dyer commented: “Have the best time.”

Vicky and Ercan are currently in Dubai (Credit: Instagram)

On her Stories, Vicky also shared pictures of the pair sunbathing on the roof of their Dubai hotel, and enjoying a floating breakfast.

She also urged her followers to follow her Instagram travel account to keep up with all their holiday pics. With the weather in Blighty grey and miserable, she is going to send us green with enjoy!

Enjoy, guys!

