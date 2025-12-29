Strictly star Vicky Pattison has hit back after being cruelly trolled over her TV past as she celebrated her anniversary with husband Ercan.

Vicky, 38, found fame back in 2011 after appearing on the controversial MTV reality show, Geordie Shore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Pattison (@vickypattison)

Vicky Pattison celebrates anniversary with husband Ercan

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Vicky shared a tribute to her husband, Ercan, celebrating their seventh anniversary.

The couple began dating in 2018 before tying the knot in 2024.

Vicky shared a snap of herself and Ercan sharing a laugh together while on a night out.

“Happy anniversary Angel… The happiest 7 years of my life,” she wrote. I will never get sick of posting this picture or telling this story…. so please excuse me if I’m boring you [laughing emoji]. 7 years ago today I was panicking about going on a date with someone new, off the back of a bad breakup I was feeling a bit vulnerable and abit unsure!” she continued.

“But I got some great advice from a friend- she said, ‘What’s the worst that can happen? You go on the date, and you don’t like him? You can be back crying in your hotel room in no time… I reasoned she was right and went on the date… And I’m so glad I did,” she then said.

Vicky went on to say how she and Ercan “instantly clicked” and had the “best night” together.

Ercan and Vicky tied the knot last year (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Vicky cruelly trolled

The star then went on to say that she’s had the “most incredible” seven years with Ercan, adding that there is “no one else in the world I’d rather have by my side”.

“Here’s to loads more years, laughs and adventures! You are my best friend, the best husband and the best dog dad @ercan_ram… I love you so much.”

However, amongst all the positivity in the comment section, one troll took the opportunity to take a pop at Vicky.

“Ercan! Marrying a woman who made dosh from sex & being drunk making a spectacle of herself on TV, marrying a respectable guy what has this world come to?” they wrote.

Vicky, however, was quick to respond, blasting the troll on her story in full view of her 5.5 million followers.

“A lot of you give me a hard time for my misspent youth – it was a long time ago, it’s time to move on etc,” she wrote. She added that she “wholeheartedly agrees”, but wanted to give the troll a “special mention” for their “cute” anniversary message.

Vicky found fame on Geordie Shore (Credit: MTV)

Strictly star Vicky Pattison hits back

“Sometimes it’s difficult to put your past behind you when women like this dredge it up every so often for some weird power play, putting another woman down, trying to dampen her happiness or make her feel small to make yourself feel better is such weak sauce, babes,” she wrote.

Continuing, Vicky wrote: “It’s 2025. Do better. But what do I know? I do know it’s giving PICK ME energy, and it isn’t cut,e hun. Anyway, not today, satan… NOT TODAY!I hope you heal, hunny! Or stand on an upturned plug… your choice,” she then quipped.

Vicky shot to fame in 2011 after appearing on Geordie Shore, where the stars were regularly drunk, arguing, and would be shown having sex on camera.

Vicky quit the show in 2014. She has since gone on to win I’m A Celebrity in 2015, star in Celebrity MasterChef, and most recently, take to the ballroom floor in Strictly.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Vicky Pattison reveals the truth about being selected as jungle latecomer

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.