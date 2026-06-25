Fleur East has reportedly been axed from Strictly’s It Takes Two and she is apparently “really upset by the decision”.

The presenter has co-hosted Strictly spin-off It Takes Two since 2023. She was even rumoured to be in the running to replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman following their exit.

However, just weeks after co-host Janette Manrara confirmed she is “no longer a part” of It Takes Two, it’s been claimed Fleur has also been dropped.

Fleur has said to be axed from Strictly spin-off It Takes Two (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fleur East ‘axed’ from Strictly: It Takes Two

Ahead of the new Strictly series, it’s fair to say there are several big changes taking place.

For months, it’s been rumoured that spin-off show It Takes Two is going to be replaced with a vodcast. This is similar to The Traitors: Uncloaked and The Apprentice: You’re Fired.

Then earlier this month, co-host Janette, who joined the Strictly family as a pro dancer in 2013, confirmed her exit.

“Strictly Come Dancing has now changed hugely. I’m no longer a part of It Takes Two or the main show,” Janette said in a YouTube video.

Janette confirmed her Strictly exit earlier this month (Credit: BBC)

Fleur ‘was really upset by the decision’

And now, it’s been claimed co-host Fleur, who reached to the final of the show in 2022, will not be returning to host It Takes Two.

“Fleur has kept the news on the lowdown for as long as she could, only telling her close friends. She’s still in denial about it and was really upset by the decision,” a source told The Sun.

She didn’t make the cut and was dropped.

They added: “But it wasn’t personal. The BBC have decided to make a number of other changes in order to give the show a fresh new feel.

“Sadly for Fleur, she didn’t make the cut and was dropped.”

ED has contacted Fleur’s representatives and the BBC comment for comment, with the Beeb saying: “Further plans for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 will be confirmed in due course.”

Fleur East reveals BBC ‘snub’

It comes after Fleur admitted she’s was “kind of bothered” after not even being considered as one of the new presenters of Strictly.

While she previously insisted she was happy for whoever landed the job, Fleur admitted the ‘snub’ has left her upset.

Fleur explained on her Hits Radio Breakfast Show: “I did say initially, after Tess and Claudia announced they were leaving Strictly you know, it’s probably not going to happen [for me] and I’m happy for whoever gets it.”

However, she admitted her feelings changed after reports suggested Emma Willis had landed the job.

She said: “We were just talking about Emma Willis being announced. And I was like: ‘Yeah, great, amazing.’ And I’ve kind of lied to myself that I’d be all right with not doing it or not being considered for the job. But I’m kind of bothered.

“I think it’s okay to admit that. And I think it’s okay to admit that being faced with the opportunity of such an incredible job. I mean, it’s an amazing show.”

Read more: Brutal warning Alexandra Burke gave ‘mentally drained’ Fleur East over working with Simon Cowell’s label

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