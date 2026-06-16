Update shared on TOWIE star Jake Hall’s cause of death following his funeral

An update on TOWIE star Jake Hall’s cause of death has been shared, just days after his funeral.

Jake, who shot to fame in 2015 after joining the hit show, died last month after an accident while on holiday in Spain. He was 35 years old.

Jake Hall died last month (Credit: Splash News)

Update on Jake Hall’s cause of death

A post-mortem examination could not determine an exact cause of death for Jake, according to the BBC.

The star was found dead with head injuries at a holiday villa in Majorca, after he collided with a glass door.

His body was repatriated to the UK, but the post-mortem examination at East Ham Mortuary was unable to determine his cause of death, the inquest was told.

Area coroner Nadia Persaud asked Spanish authorities to provide the court with copies of the toxicology report, police files, and witness statements.

Persaud also made Hall’s family members “interested persons”. This means that they will be able to interrogate evidence or witnesses at a future inquest.

A provisional inquest date has been set for December 7, 2026.

Jake’s funeral was last week (Credit: Splash News)

Jake Hall’s funeral takes place

On Friday (June 12), Jake’s funeral took place in Wanstead, East London.

The service took place at the Grade I-listed St Mary the Virgin church.

Several familiar faces were in attendance. These included James Argent, Liam ‘Gatsby’ Blackwell, Georgia Kousoulou, Tommy Mallet, Lydia Bright and DJ Fat Tony.

David Beckham’s mum, Sandra, and sister, Joanne, were in attendance. After leaving TOWIE, Jake moved into fashion and worked dressing David Beckham.

His ex-girlfriend, Chloe Lewis, was also in attendance. Jake and Chloe were together for 10 years, having first got together when she was 16.

Floral tributes at the service included arrangements reading “brother” and “dad”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chloe Lewis (@chloelewis91)

Tributes to Jake after his death

After his passing, tributes poured in for Jake. His former partner, Misse Beqiri, the mother of his child, paid tribute.

“There was no way you were ever supposed to go. My heart is shattered, and so is our daughter’s. You lit up every room you walked into – your smile, your charm, your energy filled the air,” she said.

She also remembered his love of music, his creativity and the affection so many people had for him.

Chloe also paid tribute, describing Jake as her “first love”.

Read more: Neighbour who found Jake Hall’s body reveals horrific full details of his death as ex Misse Beqiri pays heartbreaking tribute

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