Trisha Goddard’s heartbroken daughter hits out at ‘hateful’ Celebrity Big Brother fans who booed her cancer-stricken mum

The daughter of Trisha Goddard has slammed the Celebrity Big Brother crowd for booing her mum as she left the house.

TV legend Trisha, 67, became the latest celeb to get evicted from the ITV show on Tuesday night (April 15).

However Trisha – who is living with incurable cancer – received a divided and frosty reaction from the crowd.

And now, Trisha’s daughter Billie has hit back at the “hateful” and “sad” fans who booed her cancer-stricken mum.

Trisha Goddard evicted from Celebrity Big Brother

It’s fair to say Trisha’s time on Celebrity Big Brother was memorable. She first came under fire when she accused Michael Fabricant of making Islamophobic comments during a task.

Then she appeared to be embroiled in a confusing feud with Eastenders icon Patsy Palmer.

And after going head-to-head with Jack P.Shepherd and Patsy, she ended up receiving the fewest number of votes to be saved. As a result, she was booted from the show.

Now, in a new interview, Billie addressed the boos her famous mum received as she left the CBB house – and slammed the crowd as “sad” and “hateful”.

Trisha’s diagnose addresses boos

Billie told The Mirror: “I had seen some hateful accounts on X encouraging people in the crowd to boo mum, so I was personally prepared for that. I do think that reaction is a very poor reflection of certain parts of our society though.”

She added: “To boo at a woman living with incurable cancer because you didn’t like how she appeared on a heavily edited reality TV show – whilst she is receiving treatment – is pretty sad.”

Billie went on to point out: “You can disagree with someone or dislike someone without being hateful or hurtful.

“I actually feel really sorry for those people. It can’t be nice carrying all of that hate and bitterness around.”

Despite the “hateful” reaction, Trisha’s daughter did talk about the amount and love she has received following her stint. She also said she is “immensely proud” of her.

