Mr Bates Vs the Post Office star Toby Jones and his Emmerdale star dad Freddie Jones

Toby Jones is back on screens for the new ITV drama Mr Bates Vs the Post Office – and he has a rather famous father…

A familiar face to many British TV viewers, Toby has a career that spans over two decades. He’s starred in the Harry Potter film series and portrayed Percy Alleline in Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. He also had a role in the recent harrowing ITV drama The Long Shadow, which was about The Yorkshire Ripper.

And it turns out acting runs in the family as his dad was an Emmerdale legend!

Toby Jones and his famous parents

Toby isn’t the only famous person in his family. Both his mum and dad were both actors.

His mum was an actress but gave up her career to raise her three sons, Toby, Rupert, and Casper. However, it was his dad who was a familiar face to many.

His father Freddie, played Sandy Thomas in ITV’s soap Emmerdale. Freddie’s character arrived on his estranged son’s wedding day in 2005. He ended up filming over 500 episodes and left in 2008. However, he returned in February 2009.

Nearly a decade later, he said a final goodbye to the Dales in 2018. Over a year later, in July 2019, Freddie sadly died at the age of 91.

His dad was on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Who did Toby Jones play in Harry Potter?

Toby started his career in 1992 after studying acting in Paris. Since then he has bagged major roles in huge blockbusters, voicing much-beloved Harry Potter character Dobby the House Elf. Between 2002 to 2010, he played the adorable creature.

From 2014 to 2017, Toby played the role of Lance in Detectorists – which won him a BAFTA in 2018. He’d previously been nominated for playing Alfred Hitchcock in The Girl (2012) and Neil Baldwin in Marvellous (2015).

Toby in Mr Bates Vs the Post Office

Toby is back on screens this week for the new drama Mr Bates Vs the Post Office. The actor plays Alan Bates, the wronged sub-postmaster who took the government to court.

The series explores the formation of the Justice for Sub-postmasters Alliance, which aimed to expose the Post Office’s failures.

Alongside Toby, Fellow BAFTA-winner Monica Dolan portrays Jo Hamilton, another subpostmaster who is blamed during the Post Office Scandal.

Read more: Mr Bates vs the Post Office cast: Julie Hesmondhalgh, Toby Jones and Katherine Kelly star

Mr Bates vs The Post Office continues tonight (Tuesday, January 2) at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.