Strictly 2025 star Thomas Skinner has announced that his wife Sinead is pregnant with their fourth baby.

Thomas and Sinead are already parents to son Henry, five, and twin daughters Roma and Darla, two. Now, their family of five is about to become a family of six!

The former Apprentice star shared the news earlier today (February 6), on his 35th birthday.

Thomas Skinner has announced his wife is pregnant with baby number four (Credit: Splash News)

And baby makes six!

Thomas posted a series of pictures with Sinead and the kids earlier today, announcing the news. In the pictures, Thomas and Sinead were hugging, as the three kids clutched ultrasound pictures.

As it was his birthday, there was also the obligatory Colin the Caterpillar cake for Thomas, with one candle stuck in the top.

He captioned the post: “It’s my birthday today… and I’ve got the greatest present in the world. Baby number 4 is on the way.”

Thomas added: “I honestly couldn’t ask for anything more. Our little family of five is about to become six!! I am so blessed and grateful! Better start looking for a bigger car.”

He then concluded the post: “Can’t wait to meet you, Baby Skinner. Best birthday ever. Mummy, Daddy and Your big brother and sisters are going to love you so so much. Bosh.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Skinner (@iamtomskinner)

‘What a present that is!’

Congratulations flooded in, with Thomas’ friends and fans sending their love.

One commented: “Congratulations Tom, what a present. Happy Birthday.” “Congratulations! What wonderful news guys. I’m so happy for all of you. Birthday greetings too – now cut the cake!” said another.

A third commented: “Oh wow !! Huge congratulations to you all what amazing news.” “Happy birthday mate and what a present that is,” said another.

Cheating scandal

The baby news comes after a tumultuous time for Thomas and Sinead.

During his time on Strictly Come Dancing last year, the couple were rocked by reports that Thomas cheated on Sinead weeks after their wedding.

Thomas said that the affair was “the biggest mistake” of his life. And said that he apologised to Sinead over the fling, which he called a “moment of madness”.

Thomas was paired with Amy Dowden on Strictly Come Dancing 2025. They were voted out first. And he has said since that signing up for the show was a mistake due to the scrutiny and backlash he faced during the BBC ballroom competition.

Read more: Thomas Skinner ‘absolutely gutted’ following sudden death of old friend

Share your congratulations on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.