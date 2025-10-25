Strictly star Thomas Skinner shared some devastating news on social media yesterday (Saturday, October 24).

The former Apprentice contestant, 34, sadly announced that an old friend had died after taking their own life, leaving him “heartbroken”.

Thomas shared some sad news (Credit: Property TV & Business TV / YouTube)

Strictly star Thomas Skinner shares devastating news

Taking to X (Twitter) yesterday, Thomas, who left Strictly recently, shared his heartbreak over the news that an old friend he hadn’t seen face-to-face in a couple of years had died.

The news comes amid a tough time for the star, whose affair was made public just days before his short-lived Strictly stint began.

“The last couple of weeks I’ve been trying to get hold of an old mate of mine who I ain’t seen face to face in a couple of years,” he explained.

“Always the odd message or text, but haven’t got round to catching up. We all know how busy life is with work and children, and we kept saying we will meet up soon. I wanted to ask his advice on something, as it’s what he does for work, and I couldn’t get through to him, so Ive had to reach out to people that know him today, and I’ve just found out he’d taken his own life recently. I’m absolutely gutted. I’m heartbroken for him and his family. I honestly didn’t know,” he then wrote.

Thomas shared his final text from his pal (Credit: ITV)

‘Don’t sit in silence’

Thomas continued, writing: “This is happening to men my age all the time. We bottle it up, crack on like nothing’s wrong, and inside we’re struggling. So if you’re reading this and you’re having a bad time. Please, please speak to someone. Don’t sit in silence. There is always a way out, even if you can’t see it right now.

“It might take time, but things do get better. It might take a week, a month even a year, but it will get better. I promise you.”

“Honestly, I’m absolutely heartbroken that I didn’t know. A phone call can change someone’s life. A chat and a pint might save someone’s life,” he then added.

The star added that he was going to enjoy a pint for his friend, and shared the last text he received from his pal before his death.

In the text, Thomas’ pal was responding to an unseen message, which he claimed had uplifted him “big time” after a “bad day” and a “worse week”.

Thomas’ friend ended the message by sharing a proverb, writing: “A river cuts through a rock not because of its power, but because of its persistence.”

“I love the quote about the river,” Thomas added at the end of his tweet.

Thomas was supported by followers (Credit: BBC)

Fans support Thomas

Thomas’ followers took to the replies of his tweet to send their support.

“Sorry to hear that, pal. It IS a big issue, for some crazy reason,” one follower said.

“Speaking to friends about my mental health helped me massively. The smallest thing can make a difference. Sorry for your loss,” another wrote.

“I’m so sorry for your loss, Tom. I hope more men talk to somebody, anybody, about their struggles. We all go through tough times & it’s not a sign of weakness to ask for help, it’s strength. Sending big love to everyone out there, to one person, you may be their whole world,” a third commented.

“Sending you my love and condolences, Tom. I’m so sorry for your loss,” another added.

