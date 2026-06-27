Thomas Skinner announces he’s welcomed fourth baby with wife Sinead 9 months on from affair scandal

The Apprentice star Thomas Skinner announced he’d welcomed his fourth baby with wife Sinead last night (Friday, June 26).

The birth of their baby comes some nine months after Thomas’ affair was exposed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Skinner (@iamtomskinner)

Thomas Skinner and wife Sinead welcome their fourth child

Taking to social media last night, Thomas announced the birth of his fourth child.

The star, who was first out on Strictly last year, shared a snap of himself and Sinead cuddling their new bundle of joy. He also shared a snap of himself holding his baby to his chest in the hospital.

“Welcome to the world, our beautiful little one,” Thomas captioned the post.

“Today at 5:51pm, our little bundle of joy arrived weighing a healthy 7lb 13oz, and honestly, we couldn’t feel more blessed. Firstly, I have to say how incredible my wife, Sinéad, has been. You were absolutely amazing, darling. I am so proud of you.

“Watching you bring our baby into the world was the most beautiful thing, and I love you more than words can ever say. A massive thank you as well to the wonderful midwives, Jo and Sarah. You were both simply fantastic. Your kindness, care and support meant the world to us, and we’ll never forget it,” he then continued.

Thomas and Sinead have welcomed their baby (Credit: Splash News)

Thomas’ baby joy

After thanking the midwives, Thomas wrote: “Mum is doing brilliantly, baby is doing well, and my heart is fuller than ever before. Henry, Roma and Darla can’t wait to meet you, little one. You’ve already got the best big brother and sisters waiting for you.

“Our family is complete. Four beautiful children, one very proud dad, and a whole lot of love. Welcome to the world, little one. We love you endlessly. BOSH,” he then added.

Thomas’ fans took to the comment setion to congratulate the star over the news.

“Congratulations Tom & Sinead. Special times,” one fan wrote.

“Congratulations to you both. Good health,” another said.

“Biggest congratulations guys even more wonderful memories being made for yourselves as family,” a third wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Skinner (@iamtomskinner)

Pregnancy announcment after cheating scandal

Thomas announced that Sinead was pregnant back in February.

“It’s my birthday today… and I’ve got the greatest present in the world. Baby number 4 is on the way,” he said on social media.

“I honestly couldn’t ask for anything more. Our little family of five is about to become six!! I am so blessed and grateful! Better start looking for a bigger car.”

The news came just a few months after news of Thomas’ affair was made public.

Shortly after his wedding to Sinead, Thomas began an affair with mum-of-two Amy Lucy O’Rourke.

Despite Thomas initially claiming the affair was nothing but a fling, Amy came out and claimed that it actually lasted three months.

Taking to Instagram at the time, Thomas said: “My life ain’t perfect…..far from it. I’ve made big mistakes, I’ve let people down, and done things I’ll always regret in my past. The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago…..one stupid moment I’ll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less, despite what is being said.”

Read more: BBC fires back as Thomas Skinner ‘prepares to sue’ and accuses Strictly bosses of ‘fixing votes’ to get him out

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