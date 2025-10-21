The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes has married his fiancée Charlotte Burke, the couple announced on Monday (October 20).

32-year-old Nathan shared a photo of the couple on their wedding day – held in secret earlier this month at Birdsall House in North Yorkshire – on Instagram. He wore a black tuxedo while Charlotte sported an ivory gown and veil and carried a bouquet of red roses.

Nathan with Charlotte at the funeral of his The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker in 2022 (Credit: Splash News)

Nathan and Charlotte had been engaged for three years

Fans shared their congratulations, one writing: “You both look perfect. I hope the day was everything you both hoped for and more. Cheers to a future of pure happiness!”

Another said: “You both look absolutely beautiful, the perfect couple. Such a wonderful photo. Sending you all my love and best wishes.”

Then, hours after announcing their nuptials, they made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at the Pride Of Britain Awards.

Nathan proposed to Charlotte in 2022 while on holiday in St Lucia. And the old romantic popped the question on the same beach where her parents got married. He wrote at the time: “A few nights ago I took @_charlotteburke_ to the same beach in Saint Lucia that her parents got married on many years ago to ask her a certain question and … She Said Yes!!!”

The Wanted got back together in 2021 and Max and Siva are now performing as The Wanted 2.0 (Credit: Splash News)

Nathan’s bandmates are on tour in the US

Nathan’s happy news comes days after his bandmates Max George and Siva Kaneswaran reunited as The Wanted 2.0 to kick off their US tour.

The Wanted went on hiatus in 2014, with the five members focusing on their solo projects, before reuniting in 2021 after member Tom Parker was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. They embarked on a UK tour before he sadly died in March 2022.

Max, meanwhile, underwent surgery to have a pacemaker fitted last year following heart issues. His girlfriend Maisie Smith said in August that they are “ready to start an exciting next chapter of our time together”.

Max and Maisie met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. They were paired with Dianne Buswell and Gorka Marquez respectively. Max and Dianne were the third couple to be eliminated. Meanwhile, Maisie and Gorka were joint runners-up to winning pair Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse.

