Jay McGuiness’ ‘feud’ with Louis Tomlinson: ‘One of the most overrated, arrogant people around’

Jay McGuiness didn’t hold back during his past ‘feud’ with fellow pop star Louis Tomlinson.

Singer Jay – who is on Bridge of Lies today (June 21) – shot to fame as a member of boyband The Wanted, best known for hits like Glad You Came and All Time Low.

Louis meanwhile, appeared in the record-breaking group One Direction.

And over 10 years ago, the two bands found themselves in an online spat – and they didn’t mince their words…

The ‘feud’ started when both singers were in their bands (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jay McGuiness and Lous Tomlinson’s ‘feud’

The ‘feud’ started back in 2013, when Louis tweeted Tom Parker and shared a link to an interview of Tom. In the clip, Tom admitted he failed during an X Factor audition.

Refusing to keep quiet, Tom replied to Louis and said: “Yes, I don’t need to call producers to beg my way onto a track over my ‘friends’ #crybaby #loyalty #louisgottalent.”

Then, Louis’ 1D bandmate Liam Payne chimed in and took a swipe at the band’s lack of followers.

Liam said: “Hey Tom, let’s talk about your singing and your amazing tone pierces my ears with every note…ps tweet out when you have someone to speak to. Our drummer has more followers than you.”

Jay stuck up for his bandmates (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Jay say?

Sticking up for his pal, Jay then waded in on the spat.

“Dear Louis Tomlinson, please stop mentioning us in your gigs, we certainly no longer mention you and it’s time to let dead dogs lie,” Jay wrote on Twitter at the time.

“Your passive-aggressive style of speaking makes me cringe, and I wish you’d either have the [explicit] of some of your co-workers and speak truthfully, or the class of the majority of them to be silent,” he added.

‘One of the most overrated and arrogant person’

“I’m not sure what’s happened since we saw you at the X Factor, but you’ve done a sterling job of becoming one of the most overrated, arrogant and not to mention insincere people around. Your shocking lack of talent will only be forgiven by lots of humility and no-strings-attached friendship among your band.

“Louis, don’t measure your worth in followers or money, because they’re fickle, and when they go you might just feel worthless.”

The Wanted ended up going on hiatus in 2014 after five years together. Following the sad death of Tom Parker in March 2022, the band reunited.

As for One Direction, Zayn Malik was the first to quit in 2015. The remaining members carried on without him, until announcing a hiatus in 2016. Sadly, in 2023 Liam Payne tragically died.

Watch Jay on Bridge of Lies on Saturday (June 21) at 5:40pm on BBC One.

Read more: Soccer Aid star confirms what ‘really’ went on between Louis Tomlinson and Sam Thompson at match