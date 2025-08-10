Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith and boyfriend Max George are “ready to start an exciting next chapter” of their time together – but they’re in no rush to get married.

Max had a pacemaker fitted in December after revealing to his social media followers that doctors had discovered an issue with his heart.

After suffering a setback in February involving physical symptoms, he went under the knife a second time.

His fans told him he was stronger than he thinks, and celebrated the success of his follow-up surgery. He was in hospital again in July, but just for a check-up. Now, he and Maisie are ready to move on from health scare after health scare.

Maisie Smith and Max George give update on relationship after second operation

Max, 36, and Maisie, 23, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. Maisie was a teenager then, and still feels young.

She told The Sun on Sunday last month that she is “still a baby”, and that she and Max have “so much time – we have got the whole world, a whole life” ahead of them.

“Now Max is getting better and stronger and fitter. And we are ready to start an exciting next chapter of our time together,” she said.

But Max’s life-saving operations put life into perspective for the pair. They both want to be more impulsive as a result. They want to travel the world and see new things.

And get married? Possibly, but they haven’t addressed that question specifically. Only in a roundabout way, by emphasising their priorities: to enjoy their time together, and make the most of every day.

She ‘can’t wait’ for their summer holiday plans

Fortunately, the success of Max’s second operation has endured.

The singer and actor, full name Maximillian Albert George, has been back on stage in Jeff Wayne’s musical version of The War Of The Worlds across the UK and Ireland.

The show even features an appearance from Liam Neeson – as a 3D hologram.

“We weren’t even sure if he was going to be able to do The War Of The Worlds. But he’s just been so strong and he’s been training every day, getting his body fit and strong and ready – he’s good,” she said.

The two of them are holidaying in France this summer, and Maisie “can’t wait”. She says it is exactly what they need.

